The transformation of Mexico, steadily: Morena; turns 7

Morena, the political party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador – created 10 years ago as a movement within the PRD – today reaches its seventh anniversary, with organic and institutional “challenges”, the general secretary of that political institute said in an interview. ,

Already with the process of succession of López Obrador, launched by himself, when he mentioned six officials of his staff, who could succeed him, the party leader refrained from including any more names in the Morenoist battery for the presidential race of 2024 , although slipped that will be added more; He affirmed that his party will support Morena’s candidate and that, unlike the opposition, Morena has a lot of fabric to cut from to have a candidate who continues with the transformation of Mexico.

After the electoral process of last June 6, Morena has the numbers in his favor, he is the hegemonic party: 16 governorships (he won 11 a month ago) and will govern 56 million Mexicans; it will control 18 local Congresses; he will govern in 220 municipalities, although with his 568 allies; it has a majority in the Chamber of Deputies with 198 and an absolute majority with its allies, with 270; Since 2018 he has 62 of the 128 senators, in addition to the Presidency of Mexico.

The party in power is not exempt from disputes. As Morena’s power grows, the groups are shaping up to one side or the other. The electoral process of June 6 pierced trenches. One of the most notorious, that of Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, historical of Mexican politics, whom Delgado blocked the way to be reelected as federal deputy. That is not the only draw among morenistas.

Taking stock of the first seven years of Morena’s life as a party, Citlalli Hernández said:

“We have completed seven years as a political party and a decade as a movement, and the results for Morena have been worthy of recognition. Morena as a political party is a worldwide political phenomenon: in just seven years we have achieved several governorships, the Presidency, legislative majority, presence in various local Congresses, municipal presidencies. Without a doubt, the growth of Morena is at a firm, accelerated pace ”, he said.

However, he acknowledged that “when a party grows so fast it faces several challenges. And precisely, Morena lives a moment where institutional strength, organic life, political maturity, will be the next practices to continue strengthening as a political party, which was born with the challenge and has the challenge of being a totally different party ”.

“What are those challenges?”

—We founded Morena with three main objectives: the first to take Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the Presidency so that he could begin the construction of an alternative nation project, that is underway, we achieved it despite adversities.

“The second, we decided to have a political party to build a new way of doing politics, renouncing the vices of traditional politics and building new codes in political behavior, that is a constant challenge, we are at a time where the old is not it finishes dying and the new is just in birth.

“And the third objective, from my perspective, we founded Morena with the clarity that it is not enough to have a political party with different practices, to have new figures in the exercise of government, but we also need to guarantee a transformation in the country, a revolution of consciences, where citizens take part in decision-making, are vigilant, demanding and that power really resides in the people of Mexico; And in that sense, based on those foundational objectives, Morena’s challenge is to continue forming political cadres towards the ruling left, that is, we come from a left in opposition, in resistance, and now it’s time to strengthen our political cadres to have more takers. decision-making, with another political perspective, to continue strengthening our territorial and organizational capacity, not to distance ourselves from the people or citizens, or from their causes.

“And to strengthen our institutional life, we have behaved a little more as a movement, we are in the maturity of a political movement institutionalized into a political party, and we need to strengthen that institutional life, because Morena has grown a lot, because between diversity and plurality we must learn to agree to continue to achieve our objectives in a better way and that go through the electoral route in several of the challenges of next year: election in six governorships, we will be accompanying the ratification of the President’s mandate ”.

—What will happen to Morena when the President decides to move away from his party, created around him?

—Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the main leader of the national transformation movement in Mexico and as such it seems to me that sometimes the filias and phobias towards his leadership have prevented me from noticing that precisely he has built a movement and a party that does not depend on him ; Although his moral and political leadership, his capacity as a leader, his call to build a different country, added many wills to us, the reality is that he made a decision when he assumed the government of Mexico, which I think was a shock to Morena’s internal life to call us to further democratize our life as a party, that is, in a country where the President of Mexico used to be the president of the party, the owner of the unions, imposed himself above the university rectories, He practically had total political control. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when he was recently elected, decided to ask the party that brought him to power for a license and has practically not interfered in the party’s decision; That calls us precisely to build new and various leaderships because a transformation movement cannot depend on one person, true and deep transformation projects are driven by the majorities and a conscious and organized people, that is why I said that the objectives are to start a transformation with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Presidency, it does not end there, our objective is deeper and the revolution of conscience, in such a way that this transforming force will be led by the people and I believe that we are prepared and preparing for that, having local and regional leadership to ensure a generational change and ensure that this project has a long history.

—President López Obrador has already mentioned six who could happen to him. How do you see it in Morena?

—Undoubtedly there are several profiles to be successors, fortunately and that is clear proof that our movement is developing many leaderships; It is up to the party to generate the political and social conditions to strengthen the Fourth Transformation; help the President in the final stretch of the six-year term and to generate an internal process that allows us to avoid the greatest number of conflicts, that is, whoever our candidate is for 2024, the party must create conditions to generate a closing of ranks and to put the continuity of the transformation above any personal or group interest and fortunately, unlike the opposition we have a lot of fabric to cut from and they among their catalog of criminals, there are fewer and fewer people with moral authority who can compete in In 2024 and in Morena we will be creating the conditions for whoever it is to win and guarantee the continuity of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s project.

—In addition to the six people mentioned by the President, does Morena have other names of potential presidential candidates?

—Surely other names will come up, there are other people who have raised their hands, we will have to give time to time and meanwhile we must celebrate this anniversary of Morena and strengthen the party to continue transforming the country.