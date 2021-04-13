The transfer market in Italy will also be from July 1 to August 31

04/13/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

The Italian competition has just communicated to the FIFA his transfer window this coming summer and matches most of the rest of the major leagues, starting the day July 1 and ending on August 31. The winter period will also run from January 3 to 31 as the Spanish league.

As for the summer transfer market, it will start on July 1, 2021 and end on August 31 at 11:59 p.m., not only in Italy but in the main leagues of European football.

With regard to the winter transfer market, Spanish clubs will have 29 days to be able to sign in the winter transfer market in 2022. From Monday, January 3 to 31.

Identical schedule for other major leagues

This calendar is identical to the one initially used by the other major European leagues. So much France What Germany They will have this same transfer window scheme when it comes to the summer.

Who was still missing then was the Italian League, which has already notified FIFA of its transfer windows for this summer. And the Calcium is added to the same dates of the League 1 and the Bundesliga.

The only one that does not adapt to these dates is, as usual, the Premier League. The English competition will start its transfer market on June 19, almost two weeks before the rest, setting the closing for the last day of August.

A very even winter advantage

The dates of next season’s winter transfer window are almost identical as well. And Calcio will be able to incorporate players from January 3 until the last day of the first month of 2022, the same dates as the Spanish League.

Germany, France and England will win you two days because they will have the entire month of January to sign in, from the same day 1 until 23:59 on January 31.