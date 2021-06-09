The trajectory of the OSIRIS-REx space probe

The OSIRIS-REx space probe NASA departed from Earth in 2016 and reached the asteroid Bennu in 2018. After an extensive series of observations, including a brief descent to the surface to collect soil samples, on May 10, 2021 the spacecraft began the journey back to Earth. The objective of the return trip is to deposit the capsule with the samples on the Earth’s surface.

A course correction maneuver was planned to be carried out in the current phase of the trip, but a few days ago it was found that the trajectory achieved with the ignition of its main engines on May 10 was so precise that the decision has now been made not to carry out the programmed correction maneuver, as this is considered unnecessary. The next heading adjustment may have to be made in 2022.

If all goes well, in late September 2023, after completing two orbits around the Sun, OSIRIS-REx will pass close to Earth. When it reaches the vicinity of our planet, it will release the sample capsule that will enter the Earth’s atmosphere and, with the help of a parachute, it will descend to the surface, where it must be collected. The capsule is scheduled to be held at a testing ground in Utah, United States.

The mission team will make course adjustments a few weeks before the capsule reentry to Earth, in order to precisely induce the angle at which it will re-enter the atmosphere and where the capsule will land. Too low an angle could cause the capsule to bounce off the atmosphere. At too high an angle, the capsule could burn due to the heat generated by the extra friction with the atmosphere. A correct re-entry but with an uncontrolled descent that would take the capsule to land in an unexpected place could make the task of picking it up very difficult.

Should OSIRIS-REx fail to release the capsule, the team has a backup plan to cancel the operation, readjust the ship’s heading and try again during a new approach to Earth in 2025.

Artistic recreation of the OSIRIS-Rex in the middle of the interplanetary journey. (Image: NASA)

With the release of the capsule in 2023, OSIRIS-REx will have completed its main mission and will probably still have enough fuel for a possible new mission to another asteroid. The mission team will investigate the feasibility of such a mission during the summer of 2021. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)