The train of Europe passes through Seville

05/10/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

SF

Betis and Granada close the thirty-fifth day of LaLiga with an Andalusian duel to which both arrive with the same goal between eyebrows, qualify for a European competition, a goal that the Verdiblancos have closer, forced to win after six consecutive draws, against a team from Granada that hastens its European options.

The Chilean Betis Manuel Pellegrini, seventh 5 points behind fifth, Real Sociedad, and one from sixth, Villarreal, is aware, as his coach has warned, that he cannot fail any more to endorse his aspirations to play in Europe, continue in the fight for fifth place and distance his pursuers, including Granada. For this, Pellegrini will not be able to count on Mandi nor with Fekir, beyond Montoya Y Camarasa.

Meanwhile, Granada visits Villamarín, without Soldier, Kenedy, Mile, Vallejo, Neva neither Lush, also having clear that it is only worth winning so as not to miss his last European train and maintain real options of repeating his historical classification of the past year for Europe by the hand of Diego Martinez.