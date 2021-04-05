The trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ breaks records beating that of ‘Mortal Kombat’ in its first week

It is clear that the premiere of ‘The Suicide Squad’ is one of the most anticipated of the year because, according to Warner Bros. His uncensored trailer has broken visiting records in just one weekend. Until now, the most watched R-rated trailer globally had been ‘Mortal Kombat’, but it has been overtaken by James Gunn’s new movie with 150 million views worldwide.

This first advance, full of blood and bad words, was launched on March 26 and it did not cost him more than 116 million that the violent adaptation of the video game showed, which in turn had taken the record from ‘Logan’ of 2017 and ‘ Deadpool 2 ‘from 2018. Unlike David Ayer’s first’ Suicide Squad ‘which premiered with a 13+ rating, Gunn’s will be directly for people over 18 since according to John Cena (and from what we have already seen in the video) it is “quite explicit”.

According to the official synopsis, the film will take us to hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US There are the worst supervillains held there willing to do anything to get out, even to join a special and secret task force with only two options: complete the mission or die. This team is made up of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, as well as Daniela Melchior in the role of Ratcatcher IISteve Agee as King Shark, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Flula Borg as Javelin. Together they will reach the remote island of Corto Maltese, in order to take down Colonel Rick Flag. One wrong move and they’re dead (either at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) herself. Rounding out the cast is Juan Diego Botto, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Mikaela Hoover, Sylvester Stallone and Taika Waititi.

James Gunn’s reaction

How could it be otherwise, the director reacted excitedly to the news by sharing a photo of the film on Instagram. ‘The Siuicide Squad’ will be released in theaters on August 6, 2021 And, at least in the United States, it will also have a simultaneous premiere on HBO Max.

“I just learned that the uncensored trailer for ‘Suicide Squad’ broke a new record as the most viewed R-rated trailer in a week, with over 150 million views globally. I am incredibly grateful to everyone! you for making it possible! THANK YOU! “.