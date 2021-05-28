The trailer for La Casa de las Flores, the film surprises fans

La Casa de las Flores, the film, starts from the fact that Delia, the housekeeper, on her deathbed asks Paulina to recover a “treasure” from the De La Mora family house. Then Julián, Elena and Paulina must find a way to sneak into his old house to rescue him.

This will also lead them to unearth more secrets of the family, especially of the youth of Virginia. Beloved characters like Diego, Maria José, Bruno and Delia return for the film. But there will also be new characters, for example, Tessa Ia made a participation and appears dressed as a bride.