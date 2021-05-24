The trailer for ‘Eternals’ provokes enthusiastic reactions among Marvel fans

Even if it is twelve months behind schedule, from November 6 of last year to November 5 of this 2021, and because of the pandemic, the wait could be worth it or at least that is how it can be deduced from the comments that the first Eternals trailer shown by Marvel is causing.

Opinions will be of all kinds, those who do not just see it clearly, those who have left something cold. but in general it is collecting excellent opinions through social networks. And it does not seem that they are practically sticking to the visual aspect that the adaptation that the Oscar-winner has made looks like Chloé zhao. And let’s remember that for her the challenge has also been considerable, going beyond the 5 million budget and the intimate story proposed by Nomadland to the spectacular 200 million on which he has counted to stage one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the UCM.

Among its protagonists, faces as well known as Angelina Jolie Y Salma Hayek or, question that nothing has happened unnoticed by the fans, the fact that Kit harington Y Richard Madden, two of the Starks from none other than the famous Game of Thrones, are in the cast.

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan in ‘Eternals’ Marvel Studios

While Madden appears much more, we can see Harington, briefly, at minute 1.32 of the trailer, playing Dane Whitman, the descendant of the original Black Knight, Sir Percy of Scandia.

“Eternals has brought together an extremely incredible and professional cast. The trailer is beautiful. Excited to see this movie.”

“Angelia Jolie as THENA is going to MAKE HISTORY”.

“This trailer is fire. The videography is amazing. I love how it has made such a diverse cast.”