The trailer for ‘Eternals’ has received 77 million views in its first 24 hours

Marvel Studios launched, at last, the first trailer of the postponed and long-awaited Eternals, and it was confirmed that there was really expectation for checking both what the new superhero team looked like and for seeing the visual aspect of the adaptation directed by the Oscar winner Chloé zhao. In a way an event that has met its objectives by becoming the most viewed Disney feature film trailer during these still pandemic times. According to Deadline, and according to the analyzes carried out on the different social networks, it would have had 77 million views during its first 24 hours.

In this way it improves the 71 million that the Cruella of Emma Stone, in mid-February. It has even overshadowed other pre-pandemic trailers like the one for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (with 61.7 million in its first 24 hours) and the live action version of Aladdin (That registered 60.8 million visits, and that later in the world box office would exceed one billion in collection).

Still, he has not been able to overcome the no less than 125 million visits that dragged the trailer for the Disney + series Falcon and the Winter Soldier on its first day, also benefiting from its broadcast during the Super Bowl. In the case of Eternals, exclusively its dissemination over the Internet has been taken into account.

In its cast will be Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia mchugh (Sprite), Don lee (Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry keoghan (Druig) and Kit harington (as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight). And the theatrical release has been set for November 5.

