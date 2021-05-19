The trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two shows us the origin of Two-Face – Tomatazos

The live-action Batman movies of recent years have not been based on any Dark Knight story. What they have done is to be inspired by specific elements of some of the most famous graphic novels. For example, the entire episode of Harvy Dent becoming Two-Face in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% is inspired by one of the most iconic graphic novels about Gotham’s bat. I mean Batman: The Long Halloween. At first it seems that it is a story about Batman trying to catch the serial killer known as Holiday Killer, but in reality this is story is famous for telling an updated version of how Harve Dent went from being a heroic lawyer to being one of the villains most representative of Batman.

On the other hand, in the world of animation DC for several years he has been adapting several of the most famous stories of his repertoire. The aforementioned graphic novel is no exception. More for better than for worse, they made the decision that such a great story should not be compressed into a single film. That is why they are going to launch it in two parts. A month ago the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. Now IGN exclusively showed the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (via Heroic Hollywood). In it you can see precisely that part of the story. In addition to the fact that we will see other classic villains of the character such as Joker, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter and Poison Ivy. You can see the trailer below:

The new trailer didn’t come alone. It is accompanied by an official synopsis revealed by DC Animation, which you can read here:

Inspired by the iconic DC story of the mid-1990s, which was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer runs free, Bruce Wayne is under the spell of the poisonous Poison. Ivy and Batman cannot be found anywhere. Freed by an unlikely ally, Bruce discovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer, Carmine Falcone. The Romans have seen their ranks decimated by Holiday and their business is spiraling out of control, forcing them to seek out partners they don’t like: Gotham City’s gallery of villains. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent is fighting battles on two fronts – he’s trying to end the mob war while fighting a struggling marriage. After an attack leaves Harvey horribly disfigured, the district attorney will unleash the duality in his mind that he has tried to suppress all his life. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and execute those who have made amends to him, his family and all of Gotham. In the end, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City itself.

Something that should not be omitted when talking about this matter is that the second part is going to be the last performance of Naya Rivera after her unexpected death last year. On both tapes, she voices Catwoman. On the other hand, this will be the first time Jensen Ackles will bring Batman to life. This has generated a lot of excitement and expectations among the fans.

Being based on one of the comic books most loved by fans, expectations are tremendously high. Both trailers seem to point to a faithful and interesting adaptation of this story. Fans who wanted more to watch The Dark Knight will have the opportunity to see the story that inspired that movie. We may live long enough for DC to realize one day that it would be lucrative to make live-action adaptations of its most famous stories.

