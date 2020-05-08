Less than two weeks before the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies on May 8, 1945, an event that celebrates its 75th anniversary this Friday (May 8), a group of opposing military tried to overthrow the Adolf Hitler regime, in a tragic and almost forgotten episode of World War II.

Germany’s surrender to allies took place on May 8, 1945

Photo: BBC News Brasil

In the early hours of April 27, Freiheitsaktion Bayern (FAB), or Bavarian Action for Freedom, took two radios outside Munich and issued a popular call against the regime. The action, led by about 440 soldiers, quickly mobilized about 990 civilians, out of a total of 1,430 involved.

At great personal risk, 78 groups acted in various parts of the southern German state to overthrow local Nazi officials. The uprising, however, failed. And the consequences were heavy: at least 57 executions and persecution of survivors.

“The members of the uprising did not know that Germany would surrender. They all depended heavily on the regime’s propaganda. No valuable information was received. Just rumors. If you weren’t too close to the top positions in the army, you didn’t know what was happening. his return, “historian Veronika Diem tells the BBC News Brazil, author of an award-winning doctoral thesis on the theme that gave rise to the book” The Bavarian Freedom Campaign: an uprising in the final stages of the Nazi regime “.

In this context, in April, members of military units in Bavaria, especially around Munich, came together to form the FAB. It was a very heterogeneous group – or rather, several groups – that maintained conservative Catholic tendencies. Many had known each other since the 1930s and had conflicts with Nazis.

“Major Alois Braun, for example, had a fight with members of the SS (Nazi paramilitary group) in his small town. He joined the Wehrmacht (the Nazi unified armed forces) to protect himself,” says Diem.

The members of the FAB were present in different sectors of the State and the Wehrmacht and their connection occurred through central figures of each sub-group. There was a group working in the Reich governor’s office in Bavaria, led by Major Günther Caracciola-Delbrück. Another part worked as translators for the Wehrmacht in the 7th Military District, with the main figure of Ruprecht Gerngross. Another group of interpreters, active in the Süddeutsche Freiheitsbewegung (Freedom Movement in Southern Germany), was in a prisoner of war camp in Moosburg.

“They connected with American, British and French prisoners of war and, through a circle of friends who preceded the war, were able to activate people in towns and cities across southern Germany,” explains Sven Keller, of the Institute for Contemporary History Munich-Berlin.

In that same prison camp, says the historian, the Bayerische Heimatbewegung, a group led by the former mayor of Regensburg, operated. There were also military members of the FAB in Freising, near Munich.

The number of young interpreters in the group drew attention. They had common worldviews, academic and intellectual profiles and were traveled. These characteristics, Keller believes, kept them away from Nazi ideology and the military environment.

“These interpreters had contact with other countries and with foreigners. They had another point of view about Germany and the Reich. They met people who suffer from the regime and forced workers from abroad,” adds Diem.

The FAB even approached the US secret service and the allies to talk about their plan, but it was not taken seriously.

Memorial in Munich shows names of executed

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The goals

The group’s plan included a 10-point program, which included the surrender of the Bavarian state to the allies and a transitional government under the control of the FAB until popular approval of a new Bavarian constitution.

Among the objectives were the “extermination” of National Socialism, which violated “the laws of morals and ethics in such a way that every decent German needs to turn away from him with disgust”. The FAB has reserved the right to exterminate “without mercy” even the smallest of the Nazi cells.

The group also preached an end to militarism, a return to order through the reintroduction of fundamental rights, including freedom of the press and assembly. In addition, Christianity appears as an important factor in this reconstruction – without prejudice to religious freedom – and the restoration of human dignity for each individual.

The plan in action

The start of the uprising attempt was calculated to occur when the Allied troops were close enough to Munich – by that time, they had already crossed the River Lech, a tributary of the Danube. The plan was to last until April 28.

The organization of the act took place only in April, but the possibility of insurgency against the regime has been discussed for years. “The members were clearly anti-Nazi and kept their distance from the regime. When they acted, they did so at the risk of their lives and many paid a terrible price. This requires the utmost respect. However, they took action when it was too late. “argues Keller.

In the early hours of April 27, eight groups of soldiers tried to carry out the plan. But several parties failed: among other problems, it was not possible to arrest Paul Giesler, the Gauleiter in Munich (a kind of leader of the Nazi party in the region). The FAB also failed to persuade Reich governor Franz Ritter von Epp to negotiate an armistice with the allies.

The group managed, however, to occupy the city hall of Munich and two radio stations, from where it transmitted “multilingual” calls about an alleged takeover of the local government. It was asking the people to come together to “get rid of the employees” of the Nazi party between 6 am and 11 am.

Victory Day in Europe formally marks defeat of Nazi Germany

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The call was received by different civil groups, they conducted similar initiatives, even if at the risk of serious clashes with Nazi supporters. According to Diem, 58 of these actions did not escalate and respondents managed to escape. In another 20, there were fatalities.

Civilians were more concerned with protecting their respective communities from further destruction than the prolongation of the war could cause. “There was a wide variety of actions – from individuals alone trying to convince the Wehrmacht troops to lay down their weapons to the attempted insurgency in Munich. There was no FAB in the sense of a rigid and effective organization that could have offered assistance. Many acted spontaneously. “says Keller.

The collapse

Shortly after the radio broadcast, the Nazi authorities had already denied the “seizure of power”, which led many FAB members to flee and hide. It was also clear to civilians who participated in the act that the uprising had failed.

Although the FAB’s leadership was made up of military personnel, the group did not have enough military power to face Nazi forces. The hope was that the call would get broad support, which it did not.

“The consensus is that the uprising was poorly prepared and hurried in the last weeks of the war. Most importantly, Gerngross and Caracciola-Dellbrück did not get von Epp’s support. Gerngross thought he would be able to hold on until the arrival of American troops – a tragic miscalculation “, explains historian André Postert, from the Hannah Arendt Institute in Dresden.

Caracciola-Dellbrück was murdered due to his involvement, like many others, and Gerngross managed to escape and hide.

Map shows actions triggered by radio transmission. The circles are the places where the situation has not escalated. The squares are in areas where there was conflict

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

Pursuit to the end

The persecution of the survivors began on April 28, by order of the Gauleitung. Dozens were arrested and summary executions took place. Residents loyal to the regime denounced members of the uprising, which were eventually annulled by soldiers and members of the Volkssturm (militia with young and old men mounted at the end of the war).

“In a small town south of Munich, a group arrested the mayor. Then, on learning that the uprising failed, he released him. Residents found out who they were and even went to military personnel who were nearby just by chance. uprising were killed immediately, without any legal process, “says Diem.

Nazi forces were strict and cruel against revolts until the end of the regime. This was partly due to fanaticism and ideological blindness, believes Postert. On the other hand, the historian continues, many central Nazi actors knew that they would be condemned and hanged after the war. “That explains his brutality. Giesler ordered those involved to be executed. [Dias da rendição] Giesler killed himself and shot his wife. Men like him had nothing to lose. ”

After the war, the FAB’s memory was preserved in Bavaria. In the center of Munich, there is the “Münchner Freiheit” (Freedom of Munich) square and a café with the same name. There is also a famous namesake pop band.

See too:

After 50 years of separation, Beatlemania remains in São Paulo

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

