Actor Dave Bautista has always commented that he had certain problems with the humor his character used in Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers: Infinity War movies. While there was a scene that we didn’t get to see and it was quite tragic.

“What I really want to do is drama. Just an old drama. ” Dave Bautista actor who has played Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy said, “It’s hard to get those roles for me, but I’m constantly looking for them. But sometimes I am limited. Sometimes it’s really hard to get people to look outside the box and see someone like me in those roles. It’s difficult to me. I don’t find it funny, so it’s difficult for me. “

These words caught the attention of the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, James Gunn, who defended his friend and his acting skills that works well with Marvel humor.

“Drax is not fun because Dave Bautista is being fun, he is fun because Dave plays the character with honesty, skill and heart. As over the top as Drax can sometimes be, Dave’s steadfastness allows us to love and laugh with him, ”wrote James Gunn on Twitter. Batista saw the message and responded with a heart, since they are great friends.

This is the tragic scene that we did not see in the Marvel movie.

Dave Bautista revealed that he was eager to see scenes that revealed Drax’s tragic story, including a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy taking place in Knowhere (Wisdom Station). In the scene, a drunken Drax explains the meaning of the tattoo marks on his body, each with the story of his life.

“What he was looking forward to in the first movie were dramatic things, like Drax talking about his family being killed right in front of him. Things like that scene, the really difficult scene, got cut off, “explained Dave Bautista. “It was cut from the film because it was a little slow and dark. But that was the kind of thing I really expected. “

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 You will have a new opportunity to show us the tragic story of Drax. In fact, it is speculated that his daughter is really alive. So actor Dave Bautista will be able to explore his most dramatic gifts.