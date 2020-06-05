Mimi Webb Miller and Pablo Acosta met when they were neighbors (Photos: Twitter@NicolasDarfe/www.reddit.com)

In the narco corrido called “El Zorro de Ojinaga” he related that Pablo Acosta Villarreal gave the United States government details on communist and guerrilla movements on the border with Mexico. However, in the country he is remembered as one of the initiators of large-scale drug trafficking.

Acosta Villarreal controlled crime along a two-hundred-mile stretch of the United States-Mexico border. At the height of his power, he smuggled 60 tons of cocaine per year for Colombians, in addition to the untold amounts of marijuana and heroin that were the mainstay of his business. He was the mentor and business partner of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the so-called “Lord of the Skies”, who took over after Acosta’s death and positioned the Juárez cartel as one of the most important in Mexico and the United States.

Carrillo Fuentes is remembered because had the audacity to stealing 12 tons of cocaine from Pablo Escobar of the Medellín cartel, but before being able to take revenge, the Colombian was shot.

It made its base of operations in the border city of Ojinaga, Chihuahua and had its highest peak between 1984-1986. The American Mimi Webb Miller was his romantic partner and one of the last people to see him alive.

Mimi was born in Texas, grew up in Wichita Falls, within a prominent family that included politicians. She was constantly traveling to California, where she was casting director at an agency that produced commercials.

At the time of his dejection, Acosta was considered a narco of the old guard (Photo: Twitter @ NicolasDarfe)

An article published in 2014 by The New York Times newspaper revealed that Mimi fell in love in the 1970s with Big Bend National Park, on the border with Mexico, so she bought a ranch on Aztec land in order to be close , there she met a local who became her husband.

On his ranch he raised cattle and offered tourists horseback riding through natural areas such as waterfalls and canyons, located on both sides of the border.

His encounter with Pablo Acosta occurred in the eighties, when they became neighbors and he helped her get permits so she could easily organize her horseback riding on both sides of the border.

The New York Times story signed by Rachel Monroe, notes that Mimi and Acosta started a love relationship when she separated from her husband.

“It was like Kissinger. He is not the most handsome man I have ever met, but a strong man with a lot of charismaMimi told NYT.

The two began to flirt at a country dance in which Mimi distinguished herself as the only blonde woman.

Mimi Webb Miller organized horseback riding on both sides of the border (Photo: www.reddit.com)

At that time, 1987, Webb Miller was dating the former head of the US Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit and Acosta at the same timeIn fact, he once introduced them.

One night before he was shot by Mexican federal police, Miller had an appointment with Pablo Acosta, who had been with a group of journalists.

Following Acosta’s death, Webb Miller’s life abruptly changed. According to The New York Times, Presidio County Sheriff Rick Thompson told him that his head was priceless because he knew a lot about the poster.

“I had to run for several years”, he said, “when I left town after discovering that he was dead (Pablo), the FBI helped me escape” Later he moved to California and started another career, then returned to the casting business and opened an agency, and in 2005, in a hometown of Terlingua, he opened an inn and a coffee shop.

Webb Miller also used to drive a taxi in Terlingua.

In the Netflix story the character of Mimi is pregnant when Pablo Acosta He is murdered on this subject, he has pointed out in recent interviews, that he has no children of the drug trafficker.

Mimi is now removed from public life, despite having advised the production for the completion of the second season of the Netflix series, which, he has pointed out, people should remember that this is a genre in which not everything is true, since there are some things that have been adjusted to benefit the plot.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

“Osiris”: the beauty queen who left the crown to inherit her husband’s drug cartel

War in the Sinaloa cartel: who is “El Ruso”, the hit man who divided Mayo Zambada and the chapitos

The truth about the secret diary of a drug dealer: the memories of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo

Narco families: who they are and what their businesses are