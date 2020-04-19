In the late 1960s, the military drew up ambitious national integration plans. The BR-174 highway was one of those designed at the time, to connect the Amazon to the rest of the country, and today it is the only connection from Roraima to Brazil.

Today, the Waimiri-Atroari Indians are only 2,009 people in their original territory

Photo: Court of Justice of Amazonas / BBC News Brasil

Along 123 kilometers, its path passes through the Waimiri-Atroari indigenous land, on the border with the Amazon, with traffic control posts in Presidente Figueiredo (AM) and Rorainópolis (RR).

It was in the stretch that is in Roraima that, on February 28, deputy Jeferson Alves vandalized, with pliers and chainsaws, the block that prevents access to indigenous land between 6 pm and 6 am.

In the act, broadcast over the internet, Alves says he will free his state from the current, which restricts access between the cities of Manaus (AM) and Boa Vista (RR).

“If this chain depends on me, it will never leave my state isolated,” he says in the video. It is the indigenous people who carry out the daily maintenance of the blockade, which is necessary to avoid accidents with animals and people inside the reserve.

The hostilities between government and ethnicity, however, date back much earlier. According to the Amazonas State Truth Committee, the region contains hundreds of victims of the dictatorship buried underground.

The Waimiri-Atroari almost disappeared during the opening of the BR-174 highway: from just over 3,000 individuals in the 1960s, according to Funai data, the population dropped dramatically to 332 indigenous people in 1982, according to Stephen Baines, who traveled all villages at the beginning of the decade.

Today, there are 2,009, according to data from the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

In the 1970s, the Jundiá post, in Rorainópolis, was part of a region known as “Terraplanagem” – thanks to the technique used there in the construction of BR-174.

Manoel Paulino was Funai’s field chief during the opening of the stretch: his memories reveal what the BR-174 hides at the site.

“I saw the bodies of the Indians brought in a bucket and thrown into the hole in the earthworks [em Jundiá, Rorainópolis]. I saw five buckets with Indians. I left because I got sick and asked to leave, “said Paulino to the Amazonas State Truth Committee in 2012.

The committee had access to Funai reports that reinforce the hypothesis. Between 1972 and 1975 alone, in the first phase of the works, at least 10 Waimiri-Atroari villages would have disappeared between Santo Antônio de Abonari and the banks of the Alalaú river.

Until the end of this report, both the Army and the Federal Police did not respond to BBC News Brasil about sending men to the region. Deputy Jeferson Alves also did not respond to the report.

In a note, Funai stated that, “through the Ethno Environmental Protection Front Waimiri Atroari, it works permanently on the site providing support to the indigenous people of the region, in constant contact with the Federal Highway Police and the Federal Police”.

For defending their lands, the Waimiri-Atroari were called hostile, which legitimized a series of abuses

Photo: Casa de Cultura Urubuí / BBC News Brasil

From ‘pacification’ to armed incursions

The relationship of the Kinja – as the Waimiri-Atroari call themselves – with non-Indians has never been the best. Since the 19th century, they have battled invaders interested in the wealth of their land.

The reserve has more than 2,500 hectares officially demarcated, more than twice the size of the municipality of São Paulo, with chestnut trees, noble wood species and, above all, many strategic ores such as cassiterite, niobium and precious stones.

For resisting, the Kinja were labeled aggressive and hostile. The bad reputation served to legitimize abuses, as the indigenist José Apoena Soares de Meireles reveals. He was one of those who conducted Funai’s work during the construction of BR-174.

Apoena wrote a letter to the mayor’s office in 1975, reporting difficulties. In it, he says: “Bandit, evil, perverse Indians, that is how the Waimiri-Atroari are seen today. But the truth is that we made them that way in the eyes of public opinion to justify a series of errors”.

It was a time of strong tension between the Kinja and the military.

The most serious episode occurred in November 1974, when the sertanista Gilberto Figueiredo and three other federal civil servants died in the Santo Antônio de Abonari outpost.

From there, the military raised the tone: when activated, the 1st Jungle Infantry Battalion (BIS) was charged with making way at any cost.

Today a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), anthropologist Stephen Baines was one of those who witnessed the conflicts. He went to the region in 1975 following the Alalaú River trail, interested in what happened during the opening of the highway.

To BBC News Brasil, the professor recalls that there was a “closed door” policy in relation to civilians, moving them away from the points where the 1st BIS passed.

“It was very difficult to get authorization to follow [os Waimiri-Atroari]. Funai and battalion chiefs created a lot of problems for me, I even had to leave Brazil, and I only returned to the region in 1982, when the Waimiri-Atroari had almost disappeared “, says Baines.

At the time, the 6th Combat Engineering Battalion (BEC) and other workers waited while the 1st BIS made its way.

Raimundo Pereira da Silva was one of those who worked in the area, from 1971 to 1977. To the Amazonas State Truth Committee, he reported: “One day, I saw 43 cars passing by [1º] BIS, full of soldiers, jeeps, camouflaged cars. I remember there were 43 because I counted. Two BIS planes passed by. “

“I was impressed because, before the Army joined, we saw a lot of Indians. After [o BIS] came in, we didn’t see any more Indians “, said Silva.

The Military Command of the Amazon, responsible for the battalions that operated there during the opening of the highway, also did not take a position on the possible crimes committed in the 1970s.

Photo from the collection of the indigenous Egydio Schwade, who, alongside his wife, Dorothy, met frequently with the Waimiri-Atroari in the early 1980s

Photo: Egydio Schwade / BBC News Brasil

Bombings

The testimony of Viana Womé Atroari, one of the survivors of the repression, also describes bombings carried out by the 1st BIS in the region.

“It was like that, like a bomb, there in the village. The Indian who was in the village did not escape anyone. He came on the plane and suddenly heated up everything, then many people died,” said Viana in the documentary AmazôniAdentro, shown on TV Brasil.

Indigenists Dorothy and Egydio Schwade, in the early 1980s, also heard similar reports. The couple pioneered the literacy of the Waimiri-Atroari, using methods inspired by Paulo Freire, through which they learned details of the bombings.

“As soon as they had confidence in the class, the questions were repeated: ‘Why did kamña (civilized) kill Kiña (Kinja, the Waimiri-Atroari)?’, ‘What did kamña throw from the plane and kill Kiña?'”, He said. Egydio to the Amazonas State Truth Committee.

To the BBC News Brasil, the indigenous person tells that the military and Funai made access to the territory difficult. “As soon as we heard about the massacres, we documented everything we could, but our presence was no longer welcome,” says Egydio.

Upon disclosing their findings, the two were expelled from the reserve by Funai in December 1986.

Reports over the years have raised suspicions, never proven, of the use of the chemical weapon napalm (a set of flammable liquids, known after its use during the Vietnam War) against the indigenous people.

Decades later, journalist Memélia Moreira revealed more details. In testimony to the São Paulo State Truth Commission, he narrated his journey through the Amazon streams to the Santo Antônio do Abonari post, in the 1970s.

“I saw that there was something unnatural, floating … it wasn’t really a tube, but it looked like it was napalm. And I saw the brand, I knew the brand from one of the napalm manufacturers, it was Tordon,” said journalist.

“I took it and put it in my backpack and left, I didn’t change a word about it, because in 1974 we already knew that they [militares] they had used napalm in the Vale do Ribeira, in the Guerrilha do Araguaia, and in the Nambikwaras, “said Memélia to the São Paulo Truth Commission.

Due to the seriousness of the complaints, the Federal Public Ministry intervened. The MPF in Amazonas filed a public civil action against the Brazilian State for the crimes against the Waimiri-Atroari. In the first instance, the Federal Court recognized, in an injunction, the crimes against the indigenous people.

The decision further determined that the Federal Government should send copies of files from the 6th Construction Engineering Battalion and the 1st BIS “which concern the facts discussed in the process, relating to the period from 1967 to 1977”.

The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region overturned this first decision and sent the case back to the 1st instance. The process is underway at the 3rd Federal Court of Amazonas, with the summons of witnesses, collection of evidence and evidence with the indigenous people, without a new sentence by the Justice.

Sought by BBC News Brasil, Funai said that the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) is the one responding to the case. AGU, for its part, said that the Union and Funai have not yet been summoned in the process.

The wait for an outcome is added to the recent case of aggression against ethnicity, by deputy Jeferson Alves. The Federal Court ordered the sending of reinforcements from the Army and the Federal Police to the Waimiri-Atroari lands, for the protection of the indigenous people.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

