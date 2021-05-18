the tragic coincidence that united the fans of Joy Division and Soundgarden – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Today, rock fans around the world mourn the anniversary of the death of two of the greatest exponents in the history of the genre: Ian Curtis and Chris Cornell, both great poets and musicians submerged in sadness, whose stories were linked by a tragic ending.

It was May 18, but 2017, and Chris Cornell was playing the saddest notes a guitar can sound. With short and disheveled hair, clad in dark jeans and a gray T-shirt, the vocal of Audioslave and Soundgarden gave it his all on a stage in Detroit, United States, and said goodbye to his fans. Although they did not know.

According to international media, hours after that concert, the 52-year-old singer allegedly took his own life in a hotel room in that American city, where they found him with a ribbon around his neck.

Chris’ depression for several decades was reason enough for some to believe it was suicide. He was not, of course, the first grunge star to start that way. However, shortly after his death, Cornell’s wife called “inexplicable” The Alleged Suicide.PlayChris Cornell’s Last Show in Detroit, USA – Black Hole Sun

“I know that he loved our children and that he would never have consciously taken his own life for the harm he would do to them.. When we spoke after the concert I noticed that he was babbling. It was different. Told me maybe he had an Ativan or two too many“Vicky Cornell explained in a statement.

Then Vicky blamed the doctor responsible for treating the singer of “Like a Stone” and, specifically, for the poorly monitored use of that drug that, despite fighting anxiety and insomnia, could have adverse effects such as paranoid or suicidal thoughts. babbling and impaired judgment.

But the fact was one: the grunge star who regretted living at the whims of the counterculture movement had already lost his life. Even if the date of his death had already been marked many years before, in 1980, when the heart of Joy Division decided to hang in the kitchen.Ian Curtis, Joy Division Leader (Kevin Cummings)

The picture was similar. In 1980, English post-punk band was preparing to release Closer,the second record material in which the group had worked, and was about to undertake a tour of the United States.

But Ian didn’t want to. As reported by El País, Ian’s epilepsy was at a critical moment, despite the fact that his medication had been changed on several occasions. That, the pressure of the concerts and heavy alcohol abuse, just made Ian hang by a thread.

According to what his wife, Deborah Curtis, wrote in the book Touching from a distance, Ian was scared by the American public reaction to his epileptic seizures, of which he was constantly a victim while on stage, and to travel by plane. But he could not refuse the whims of the label, so on May 19 he would travel to a foreign country. The Joy Division group. EFE / PENNIE SMITH / Archive

But one day before the trip, Ian took his own life. He hung himself with a rope they used to hang clothes and, meanwhile, Iggy Pop was playing on his record player: “The curtains were drawn, but you could see the light bulb on through the fabric,” said Natalie’s mother, the singer’s only daughter.

“There was an envelope on the tablecloth in the dining room, my heart sank to think that he had left a note for me. I walked over to take it when I saw it out of the corner of my eye. He was on his knees in the kitchen, his head was on one side, his hands on the washing machine. I looked at him, he was still. So the rope, I hadn’t seen the rope. The clothesline was around his neck”.

Source: Infobae