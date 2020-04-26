Jaime Solano’s body lies in a New York hospital, or at least that’s what his family has been told, with no money to repatriate him to Mexico and homelessness because he will no longer receive his remittances.

Along with Solano, a native of the impoverished and violent state of Guerrero (southwest), some 310 Mexicans have died from COVID-19 in the United States, most in New York, where many undocumented immigrants.

His death not only cuts a vital link with their families in Mexico, but leaves some at the mercy of criminals.

“I am sure that, perhaps because they saw that he was not a legal (migrant), they did not give him the necessary care and that is why he died,” Veronica Solano, Jaime’s daughter, told . by containing the rage.

The man, who died on April 18, was his only livelihood; Many of their neighbors also stopped receiving the usual money transfers because the pandemic killed or made their relatives unemployed.

“He sent a message to my mom from the hospital saying: ‘they don’t even take care of you here, I’m going to die here’!” Recalls the 24-year-old in a broken voice.

Food delivery man Jaime, who had five children, emigrated a decade ago along with his sister, a nephew, and his wife. Everyone contracted the virus and since March they have not received a dollar.

“He said that it would make him very happy to see us all with a career, but now we don’t know what will happen, I am concerned about my little brother, he is 11 years old. There are many here who prefer easy money,” says Veronica, indignant at the lack of official support to move the body.

12 million people born in Mexico and 26 million second or third generation live in the United States.

Remittances represent 3% of Mexico’s GDP, where 42% of the population is poor. In 2019, those shipments totaled $ 36,045 million, of which 1,737 million arrived in Guerrero, according to official figures.

A World Bank report estimates that remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean will fall 19.3% this year.

Without these resources and without food aid “there can be a famine” and a “death spiral” in the Montaña region, where Jaime’s family lives, Abel Barrera, founder of the Tlachinollan organization, warns ..

Those who “were sending resources are now facing a danger of death. The picture is very critical,” says this renowned human rights activist.

450,000 people live in Montaña. Many complement remittances with the sowing of corn for self-consumption or poppy (heroin base). Some migrate to the north of the country and a few are providing services such as transportation.

“Given the deficit, some risk doing clandestine activities on their plots, especially since the price … of opium gum has started to rise again,” says Barrera.

A few years ago, marijuana and poppy were displaced by fentanyl – much in demand in the United States – an opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine and easier to produce and traffic.

“Social programs (by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador) do not fill these people’s empty stomachs,” says Barrera.

To face the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, which leaves 1,305 dead and 13,842 infected in Mexico, the government increased the budget for social investment and key projects to $ 25.6 billion.

– “We can’t help you” –

Twenty drug trafficking gangs operate in Guerrero, such as the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, according to authorities.

Faced with a “noticeable” decrease in fentanyl from China, poppy planting is expected to increase, estimates Renato Sales, former head of the National Security Commission.

“Crime has not quarantined,” he stresses.

Mexico recorded its most violent day of the year last Monday, with 114 murders, despite being confined by the coronavirus.

Although the government assures that it will support the repatriation of those killed by COVID-19, Petra Solano, Jaime’s sister, tells . from Queens that they have left her alone.

“I spoke to the consulate on April 19 (…) and the young man who attended me told me: ‘because of the pandemic, the offices are closed and we cannot help you,'” this 47-year-old woman says in a subdued voice, cleans houses and still does not overcome infection.

“How can they not help me?” Says Petra, who pleaded, but only received a list of funeral homes that charge $ 4,000 to move the body.

. did not receive a response to the emergency number of the Mexican consulate in New York.