The traffic jam in the Suez Canal still affects 119 ships after almost a week unblocked

A total of 119 boats were still waiting to cross the Suez Canal this Monday, a week after this seaway was unblocked after six days blocked by the container ship “Ever Given”, according to data provided by a maritime services company that operates in this step.

At the entrance to Port Said, on the Mediterranean Sea there were 63 ships and in Suez, on the Red Sea, 56, according to Leth Agencies, which has been providing almost daily the number of ships waiting to cross the channel throughout the crisis due to the scant information on the matter from the Egyptian authorities.

The head of the authority that manages the channel, Osama Rabie, announced on Saturday that the more than 400 boats that had accumulated at both ends on March 29When the “Ever Given” was finally run off the ground, they had managed to cross the track.

However still the traffic jam caused by the incident has not been completely alleviated since many of the ships that have continued to arrive since then continue to have to wait to be able to cross the channel, which has been operating in recent days at a rate of just over 80 ships a day.

According to Leth, in the seven days since the “Ever Given” broke ground, they have crossed the road, one of the busiest in the world, connecting Europe and Asia, 572 boats.

Among those who were waiting to pass this Monday were 33 container ships, nine oil tankers, 29 bulk carriers, six for livestock transport and five for vehicles, among others.

The “Ever Given”, a 400 meter long cone port with 224,000 tons of Panamanian flag cargo capacity and operated by the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen, ran aground on March 23 in the middle of a sandstorm and strong winds and was traversed in the southern stretch of the canal, one-way.

This incident, whose causes are being investigated, caused serious damage to the maritime transport of goods by forcing the suspension of navigation through this sea route for almost a week, through which more than 10% of world trade passes.