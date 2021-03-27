The traffic jam in the Suez Canal is visible from space

The massive container ship Ever Given, wedged into Egypt’s Suez Canal, is visible in the new images captured by ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

The giant container ship ran aground in the canal on March 23 on its journey from China to the Netherlands. The image on the left, captured on March 21, shows the maritime traffic routine in the canal with boats visible every 2 to 3 kilometers. The image on the right, captured on March 25, shows the 400-meter ship blocking the canal, and many more ships waiting to pass from the Red Sea.

The canal connects Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean through the Egyptian city of Suez on the Red Sea. The blockade has delayed hundreds of tankers and vessels to reach its destination, and more shipping traffic still heads to the crucial waterway. Ships can be seen piling up in the Gulf of Suez.

The tugs are working hard to dislodge the ship from 200,000 tonsHowever, Egyptian authorities say it is unclear when the route will reopen.

The two satellites Identical Copernicus Sentinel-1s carry radar instruments to provide an all-weather, day and night supply of images of the Earth’s surface, making it ideal for monitoring ship traffic, ESA explains in a statement.

The surface of the sea reflects the radar signal away from the satellite and makes the water appear dark in the image. This is in contrast to the metallic objects, in this case the ships in the bay, which appear as bright spots in the dark waters.