Until one million employees affected by an ERTE and self-employed with the business closed they are suffering the jam suffered by the State Employment Service (SEPE) and the Official Credit Institute (ICO) to approve the benefits promised by the government and the credits requested by small entrepreneurs to meet the fixed costs of their business.

This chaos, that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has not yet been able to resolve, has left half a million people without charge nothing since March 15 and 600,000 freelancers without access to liquidity to face fixed payments of their businesses, closed by the alarm state.

According to data from the unions, around half a million of the 3.5 million workers who have been affected by an ERTE have not yet paid anything since March 15 and will no longer do so until June, as this newspaper warned weeks ago. , as the file has not been approved yet. The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, has lowered this figure to 300,000 this Wednesday and has assured that “this week” benefits will be approved for all.

Whether 300,000 or half a million, these are workers who in some cases cannot afford their basic expenses because they have no income. The files are crowded without being approved, the SEPE information phone does not work, and some receive laughable, one-day payments that do not correspond to reality.

Freelancers

These workers who are suffering the chaos of the SEPE are joined by 600,000 freelancers who have recognized the cessation of activity benefit, who have received the aid of 661 euros in some cases, but who have had no response on the requested credit to the bank endorsed by the ICO to meet the fixed expenses of your business.

According to data from the ATA association, around 1.2 million freelancers have applied for an ICO loan. Of these, 300,000 have already received it and have been able to get ahead, another 300,000 have been denied and 600,000 remain waiting for a response while the bills accumulate.

“We do not know if the fault lies with the bank or the ICO, but the reality is that there is a major traffic jam that has left 600,000 self-employed without receiving that liquidity today “, explained the president of ATA, Lorenzo Love, in a public appearance this Tuesday.

In total, around a million workers and the self-employed are waiting for the Government to speed up the operation of these two public bodies to receive the promised help by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias.