the traditional physical document is replaced by an individual electronic record at the national level

The historic Family Book is no longer used as of April 30. The traditional physical document will remain valid, but will no longer be issued. It is from tomorrow when the law enters into force where it is specified that this document replaced by a new electronic registration system individual: the new Single Civil Registry approved today by the Senate.

The Family Book dates from 1957 and it is a document that, despite the updates to the regulations, was still maintained. Now, with the aim of “modernizing the Civil Registry”, as described by the Ministry of Justice, an electronic system will be used. A common database and a unique computer application nationwide.

From the Family Book to an electronic record

Law 20/2011, of July 21, on the Civil Registry, specifies that “the Family Book will be dispensed with – which loses meaning within the modern model that has been configured in this Law – and it has been foreseen in each individual record there is a sheet or extract in which the personal data of the individual’s life appear“.

Going from the physical document to the database will allow citizens to carry out procedures from the internet or any office. As of April 30, no new Family Books will be processed, but the implementation of the law will be progressive. First the system will be activated in Madrid and Barcelona.

Each person will be assigned at the time of birth a “personal code”, corresponding to an alphanumeric sequence, which will be used for all the procedures that the user needs to carry out with the Civil Registry.

Previously when a child was born we had to register it in the civil registry and the Family Book was given. Now what will be done is to offer a PDF document with personal data. A reflection of the information that is registered in the database and that will act as a Family Book, for example to make requests in nurseries or other procedures.

Example of document offered when making the civil registration of the child. A PDF with data from the electronic registry and which acts as a Family Book.

In the documents offered to date a CSV code for the web https://andes.redsara.es/plataforma-csv, from where we can access the information from the Civil Registry. Once the code has been entered, we are allowed to download a PDF document with the data of the person, parents or place of birth.

A Single Civil Registry to unify the different sections

Today an amendment to the law has been approved to introduce the Unique Civil Registry, a system that will include a Central Civil Registry, 16 Exclusive Civil Registries (RCE), 415 Main Municipal Civil Registries (RCMP), 7,700 Delegated Municipal Civil Registries (RCD) in Courts of the Peace (JJ. PP) and 180 Civil Registry Offices in consular demarcations.

As we can see, the change goes beyond the Family Book, since the objective is also to unify different registers. The four sections of the Civil Registry: births, marriages, deaths, guardianships and legal representations will be unified.

The new Single Civil Registry will function at the national level, although the Autonomous Communities have powers and their participation has been requested to implement the model. A double path of work that can cause an uneven rhythm when activating this new record.

This new Registry will be divided into three organs: the offices, the central office and the consular offices. That is, the set of offices throughout Spain, a central headquarters and those abroad. This is an important change, because the Civil Registry is dejudicialized to become an administrative body, where the role of city councils is reinforced.

