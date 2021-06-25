The trade the Cavs want to make to get a star

Cleveland Cavaliers it has been one of the main franchises with the best stops to have come out of the NBA Draft 2021 lottery. The Ohio franchise has achieved the No. 3 pick, after the No. 1 of the Detroit Pistons and the No. 2 of the Houston Rockets. This fact can mean a drastic change in the aspirations of the Cavs themselves for the next season.

Although this coming Draft is presented as one of the strongest in terms of talent of the rookies, the reality is that Cleveland does not have much need to select another young player considering its current roster.

The Cavs currently need a league star who can lead a team as young as it is promising. The management of the franchise is aware of this, and that is why, according to Jeremy Woo, insider of Sports Illustrated, they intend to transfer to Collin sexton during the NBA’s summer transfer period.

A pack that includes Sexton and the pick 3 of the 2021 Draft is a very tempting offer for any team in the league, especially considering the performance of the point guard during this last season (24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists). In this way, Clevland Cavaliers could get their long-awaited star to fight to return to the top of the competition.

With an eye on Ben Simmons

One of the NBA stars who has a good chance of leaving his team this summer is Ben Simmons. Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that talks have started to test the waters. Perhaps the Australian is that player the Cavs need, a new LeBron James to reign in Ohio.