Spanish businesses support more than 661 million euros per year for accepting card payments to their customers at their establishments when paying for their purchases or services with ‘plastic money’.

The calculation comes from extrapolating the 161,343 million euros to which the operations processed through point of sale terminals (POS) amounted to the average discount rate that businesses support, located at 0.41%, as detailed by financial experts based on data from the Bank of Spain.

We Spaniards pay more and more with ‘plastic money’. Statistics show an increase in purchasing operations in point of sale (POS) terminals of up to 14% per year since 2016.

More than 4,500 million operations

This progressive increase has led to the end of 2019 with more than 4,536 million card operations, a very significant increase compared to the 3,000 million operations in 2016.

Despite the high expansion of payments made by credit or debit card, the average rate that businesses support for this type of payment it remains at the 2016 levels, between 0.41% and 0.42%.

The Bank entities They establish commissions that range between a minimum of 0.23% and a maximum of 0.78% depending on the sector or type of establishment, with hotels bearing the most burden in this type of operation.

Commissions do not vary and sales soar

Thus, if you consider the value of card operations As a means of payment in the last year and the average percentage of commission (0.41%), businesses paid more than 661 million euros as a discount rate in the past year, even above the 522 million that they would have paid for in 2016.

Thus, businesses pay € 139 million more than in 2016 for accepting card payments, close to 35 million euros per year, as the commissions forks have remained unchanged while sales have soared with payments through POS.