In need of pitchers to help reinforce the starting corps, the New York Yankees go over old longings.
One of those pages is named Mike Minor. The Bronx team was already after the Texas Rangers left-hander in 2019 but the change did not materialize.
Now there is another chance to get it. Minor comes from what can be considered the best season of his major league career. He left a 14-10 record, 3.59 ERA in 32 starts, with 200 strikeouts in 208.1 innings thrown. The number of wins, innings and strikeouts are a personal limit and the omen that he is living his best moment.
That performance made him the first time he was chosen for the All-Star Game and obtained votes for Cy Young, the only disadvantage is that he will be a free agent in 2021.
To achieve this, Aaron Boone’s troops will have to let two important players go.
One of them is third baseman Miguel Andújar, whose offensive contribution can be very helpful for the Rangers and that at the moment does not seem to take place in the Yankees’ starting lineup.
The other is a reliever. Mexican Luis Cessa could be chosen.
The 27-year-old right-hander had 43 appearances from the bullpen in 2019. His record was 2-1 and he had a 4.11 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 81.0 innings. Plus, it’s cheap: Last year, it made $ 578,975.