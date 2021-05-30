The Toyota Supra that starred in “A Todo Gas” goes up for auction

If you like cars, have you seen a movie of the saga “A Todo Gas”. Personally I think that the first film is a cult film, and I am not exaggerating if I tell you that I have seen it more than 10 times. It was the film that launched the culture of tuned cars into the mainstream at the beginning of the century, and the one that has motivated cars like the Toyota Supra or the Mazda RX-7 to now have exorbitant prices in the second-hand market. And now, 20 years later, you can be the owner of the starring car of the film. Yes, you read it right.

Of course, I’m not talking about the green Mitsubishi Eclipse from the beginning of the movie, or Dom Toretto’s beastly Dodge Charger. I’m talking about Orange Toyota Supra with targa roof that Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) drives during the second part of the film. The “ten second” car – relative to his time in the quarter mile – which he owes to Dom, having lost to his Mazda RX-7 in a street race. You have all seen this car, and you would recognize it from a distance. It is an icon with all the letters.

Inside we have a large screen for the time and all the clocks in the world. Very “vintage”.

Not only for its striking color, but for its “Nuclear Gladiator” vinyl designed by Troy Lee, its 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels, or its Bomex body kit, with a “TRD” style hood. Remember when the car competed against a Ferrari F355 on the way to Neptune’s Net? Yes, I admit to being a true “freak” of this particular movie. As in many movies, several identical units were built of the same car. Some are built to be used in stunts, and others are called “hero cars.”

Cars intended to be used by specialists are built with less care, and in many cases they lack detailed interiors or the original mechanics of the vehicle. The “hero cars” are intended to be filmed up close, and are created with much more care. This is the case of this Supra, whose interior, in particular, boasts beautiful seats upholstered in blue, and although it might seem from its central console that it is a car with manual gearbox … its knob hides the lever of an automatic gearbox. of torque converter and four ratios.

The car was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop, a company that works for movie studios.

Yet under the hood beats the legendary 280hp six-cylinder 2JZ-GTE turbo engine. This car was used in some scenes in which the actor is seen changing gears, but the reality was quite different: the magic of the cinema. The car was transformed again in 2003 for “2Fast 2Furious”, but it was returned years later to its original condition, and repainted in Candy Orange, a color present in the Lamborghini Diablo of the time. The car will be auctioned in Las Vegas on the weekend of June 17.

Barrett-Jackson will auction it off with no reserve price, but given its historical significance, original condition, and certificate of authenticity … it’s safe to assume that it will fetch a really high price.