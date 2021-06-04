The Toyota Mirai breaks the world record for autonomy using hydrogen

Toyota is one of the manufacturers that has been betting the longest on the use of hydrogen. The first generation of Mirai it represented their first round to make and sell a fuel cell electric vehicle powered by this “fuel.” It is true that its success was very limited, but that is something that those responsible for the brand and the project already knew. The reasons for this were very obvious: there was neither a cargo net nor its sale was conventional.

However, with the second generation Toyota Mirai Things have changed a lot. Hydrogen cell technology has evolved so much that its performance and autonomy have increased significantly. Taking into account that Hyundai is stepping on the ground with the Nexo they want to impose themselves on them. For this they have wanted to beat a world record of autonomy with the Mirai and a single hydrogen tank. Have they logged it …?

The Toyota Mirai has exceeded 1,000 kilometers of autonomy with a hydrogen tank

If you remember, we already tell you some Toyota Mirai technical data. In this case, we will remember that thanks to the superior efficiency of the system, a larger hydrogen storage tank and better aerodynamics, autonomy is around 650 kilometers. This data can be achieved under normal driving conditions. To this must be added that it is refueled in less than 5 minutes in a 700 bar hydrogenerator.

With these data in hand, Toyota wanted to overcome and exceed 1,000 kilometers of autonomy with the Mirai. To do this, it had four drivers including Victorien Erussard, founder and captain of the ship Energy Observer. The other three drivers involved in the “feat” were James Olden, Toyota Motor Europe engineer, Maxime le Hir, Mirai Product Manager and Marie Gadd, Toyota France PR Director.

Toyota Mirai: The new generation lands with more technology and safety

According to the press release, to reach the 1,003 km Away record-setting, drivers adopted a “green driving” style. Of course, at no time did they apply any special technique that an ordinary driver cannot use. To break the record green hydrogen was used, with an average consumption of 0.55 kg / 100 km, taking into account that the new Mirai can store 5.6 kg of hydrogen.

All in all, this milestone shows that the hydrogen vehicle is possible and very viable. In addition, it underlines the advantages of electric mobility without emissions, since this source of energy is abundant in the environment. That, not to mention its refueling is faster than that of battery electric that we already know. Hopefully the authorities and companies bet on him, because they would end with a stroke of the pen with fossil fuels and our dependence.

Source – Toyota