The Toyota Mirai, best innovative car of the year

It represents, without a doubt, the future of the automobile and of the transport by its technology. The Toyota Mirai receives the Moove Award for Innovation of the Year. !! Congratulations!!

April 9, 2021 (13:00 CET)

The Toyota Mirai, the best innovative car of the year: why we chose it.

The 2021 Best Cars Awards gala they have already crowned the best cars this year in Spain. Together to the selected by you, the readers, our publisher Motorpress Ibérica has also delivered the 2021 Automobile Awards, in which the best vehicles in different categories that have been tested and analyzed by our newsrooms and the Technical Center.

Within these awards, the Toyota Mirai has been the resounding winner at Moove Award for Innovation, an award that distinguishes not only a specific car but also the commitment to a technology with a great future that will mark the industry. This model is today the best representative of fuel cell car, fueled by hydrogen and generating its own electricity to move without polluting absolutely anything.

Presentation of the Moove Award to the Toyota Mirai: received by Miguel Carsi, president of Toyota Spain.

In order to Juan Carlos Payo, content director of the Car Area of Motorpress Ibérica and jury of the prestigious Car of the Year, “the fuel cell car –Generates electricity from a chemical process combining hydrogen and oxygen with a result through the water vapor exhaust pipe- every time it is less concept and more reality in form and substance. It solves in a comfortable way for the user the current deficiencies in electricity – recharging time and autonomy – and above all, in the case of the second generation Toyota Mirai, with a roll that brings its sensations closer to those of going on a real flying carpet ” But also, as if that were not enough, “this new Mirai announces a range of 650 km after a four-minute recharge. We lack recharging infrastructure, true, but its proliferation associated with heavy transport will pave the way. Y its price is increasingly mundane. The 60,000 euros that it should cost are at the level of any large representation saloon. And this one is, not only for appearance and qualities, but also for exclusiveizing a cutting-edge, differentiating and effective technology rather than effective “.

During the award ceremony, which you can watch in the video that you will find in this article, Miguel Carsi, president of Toyota Spain, ha vindicated the always innovative character of its brand and the opportunity that hydrogen offers: “We are pioneers in trying to introduce this technology. History repeats itself. More than 20 years ago we believed and bet on the hybrid, and also later on the plug-in hybrid, the electric one and now hydrogen, which is a energy vector and a real opportunity for Spain, since we have the necessary surface and renewable energies, such as water, to produce it on a large scale, green hydrogen at very reasonable prices ”.

Miguel Carsi is convinced that hydrogen “will be a very valid technology both for heavy transport and for vehicles that have to travel long distances and have to recharge their hydrogen tanks and tanks in just 3 minutes ”. The president of Toyota Spain assures that in a few years “we will surely see the result and the streets with hydrogen vehicles in a massive way”.

MO / OVE AWARD FOR INNOVATION: TOYOTA MIRAI

With this award, Motorpress Ibérica and the Moove brand thus recognize the qualities of this second generation of the Toyota Mirai, which represents a whole revolution. With a first delivery of which 11,000 cars have already been sold worldwide, 12 of them in Spain, the new model aims to continue expanding this technology now on a larger scale.

With up 650 kilometers of autonomy with zero emissions and recharging verified between only 3 and 4 minutes, “the second generation of the Toyota Mirai sets new paths for tomorrow’s mobility by eliminating the problems of current electric cars”, as we have already assured during our first test of the model. For Autopista magazine“It is a perfect flagship for the avant-garde technology that it hides, also showing the general feeling of a great Premium saloon.” Here you can read our first test of the new Toyota Mirai in full.

