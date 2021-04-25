The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 leaked in full on video

The first video of the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 totally naked has appeared on the net, showing its body without any type of camouflage. This has been recorded in a company facility where the first manufactured copies of this new generation of the off-road vehicle are already being stored.

In recent weeks we have shown you several sets of leaked images of the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, the next generation of the larger body variant of the Japanese off-roader. Variant that is positioned above the Land Cruiser range that is available in our market and that outside of Europe receives the name Land Cruiser Prado, to distinguish itself from this variant, called Land Cruiser.

This will be the first variant to hit the market of the new generation and will have a large number of novelties, although as is evident from the appearance of these leaks, aesthetically it is only an evolution of the previous model.

After seeing so many leaked photos of the new model, this new video does not reveal anything new about the 4×4, except the perspective itself. The video has been recorded in a facility of the Japanese company where the assembled copies of the new Land Cruiser 300 are stored, so we have not been able to see the new model in motion but its entire body thanks to the route made by the cameraman. In the upper gallery we also have 10 new spy photos taken in the same facilities in which several copies are seen in different body colors.

New generation

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is going to be characterized by the abandonment of the 8-cylinder engine in favor of a new supercharged V6 and the premiere of an electrified variant, already confirmed by company executives and which represent a first for this model, one of the few in the Toyota catalog that did not have an electrified version.

We do not know when the model will be presented, but we suppose it must be very soonAs the sightings and leaks related to the model are happening every few days, so we understand that its debut will take place shortly.

