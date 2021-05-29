The Toyota GR Yaris ‘Rally1’ has rolled with the hybrid kit in Portugal

The hybrid era of the WRC began, in the case of Toyota, with a first test in the south of France. In that little shakedown, the team worked with a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 test mule without a hybrid component. Later, the Japanese firm rolled its 2022 car again on the fast Finnish stages, although the ‘Rally1’ of the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala still did not present its final configuration. In fact, the test carried out in Portugal was the first in which the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has run with the hybrid kit fully operational.

In this test session held in Portuguese lands after the Rally de Portugal, Juho Hänninen has completed 600 kilometers in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 without major setbacks. Test session, therefore, very profitable for the engineers of the structure that is directed at a technical level by Tom Fowler. In this aspect, Toyota Gazoo Racing has published a video of this test in which you can see some details of the ‘Rally1’ of the formation such as the safety cage and the passenger compartment or the prominent rear cooling inlets that seek to give a ‘breath’ of fresh air to the battery pack located in the trunk.

Tom fowler He said: “We started our test program in Finland, where we carried out system checks. Now, this test in Portugal allows us to take a step forward. We are facing a very exciting project in which many things have changed. We had to restart with the design of almost the entire car and the systems from scratch. It has been a pleasure working with our team of engineers to have the car here in Portugal. We started to experience what the car can really offer. With this data we will return to our base to review all the information and prepare the following tests that will be in Finland».