The Toyota GR Yaris has fun in the snow … luckily for us

The Toyota GR Yaris has one of the most powerful production three-cylinder engines in the history of the automotive industry. However, this three-door sports car is much more than a powerful powertrain, as it has many improvements over a standard Yaris. In fact, the eastern vehicle uses a combination of Toyota’s TNGA-B and TNGA-C platforms, which is unusual in today’s landscape.

We must remember that the car was built to homologate the racing model that participates in the World Rally Championship (WRC) representing Toyota. Customers in Europe and some Asian countries can enjoy a close-to-the-WRC experience in a production vehicle, somewhat restricted to other markets like the US, at least for now.



Until now, Toyota had shown us different facets of its new sports car, like other videos starring ex-rally drivers, some of them, to say the least, provocative. However, there is a new promotional video for the Japanese market that shows the GR Yaris skidding on snowy terrain.

In fact, this is more than just an advertisement for a high-performance sports car. Unfortunately, our Japanese is not good and we cannot decipher the exact words of the pilot, but this recording seems more like an educational mini-course on how to drift correctly with the GR Yaris in the snow, than a simple advertisement.

However, drifting is an international language, so you can probably understand most of the orientation simply by observing the test rider and his exact movements.

It goes without saying that these maneuvers should only be performed in a closed test circuit. However, there are other exercises for GR Yaris drivers that are more appropriate for public roads.

Recall that the GR Yaris is equipped with a turbocharged, in-line three-cylinder engine with 1.6-liter displacement, which develops 261 hp at 6,500 rpm and 360 Nm between 3,000 and 4,600 laps. The gearbox is a six-speed manual and has two Torsen self-locking devices, one for each axle, if equipped with the Circuit Pack.

In the monetary field, the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 is marketed from 32,900 euros although, if you opt for the aforementioned Circuit Pack, that amount increases to 37,900. This package includes the self-locking, forged wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, red brake calipers and wider stabilizer bars.