The Toyota GR 86 debuts two impressive aerodynamic kits from Gazoo Racing

The new Toyota GR 86 will have two radical and spectacular body kits that make the new Toyota sports car a much more aggressive and extreme model. These kits have been developed by Gazoo Racing Parts and have been presented on two prototypes in Japan.

Like any other model of the Japanese firm, the new Toyota GR 86 will have a large catalog of accessories and aftermarket elements designed to personalize your appearance. Although these first kits presented by the Gazoo Racing division have a much more radical design than you would expect.

Instead of publishing the first official images of the modified model, as is usual with all the accessory catalogs of the different Toyota customization ranges, this time we have come across the public presentation in Japan of two prototypes of the new sports car equipped with a whole new series of aerodynamic elements.

The rear wing is huge.

The company intends that customers can customize the new Toyota GR 86 to the limits of the tuning worldThese prototypes have a noticeably more aggressive image than usual, with elements of very radical shapes.

Prototypes

Although the prototypes have elements in the same areas, they have very different designs. In any case, in front we find a very pronounced front apron with fins on the sides and even small modifications in the front area of ​​the bumper, there are also new side skirts, huge alloy wheels and different designs for the rear diffuser, which in one of the cases mount some large vertical fins. As for the ailerons, one mounts an attractive fixed ‘dovetail’ spoiler and the other a large spoiler mounted on very thin and tall masts.

The company has not mentioned mechanical modification of any kind, so we can assume that these prototypes still have the same standard configuration of the new Toyota GR 86, which mounts a 2.4-liter supercharged 4-cylinder boxer now delivering 231 PS (228 hp) and 250 Nm, which can be associated with a manual or automatic transmission.

Toyota GR 86 prototypes with GR Parts elements.