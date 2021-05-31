The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports already has a GR Sport version

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is one of the most interesting C-segment family cars on the market. Perhaps it is due to the relative absence of hybrid competitors in the segment of family cars, one of the most traditional bodies, and that most resists the arrival of electrification. I cannot speak more than good about the Corolla Touring Sports, having tried it in its international presentation. And now, the Corolla Touring Sports receives a version with extra spicy and surname GR Sport. It is time to meet her.

The GR Sport version was already available in the Toyota Corolla with a five-door body, and like these, it is only available with the top-of-the-range engine. That is, it can only be ordered with the full-hybrid mechanics with 184 hp combined power. Although it maintains an approved expense of only 5.3 l / 100 km, it is capable of doing 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds. When we drive in electric mode, a 109 hp engine ensures that the car has good performance, delaying the entry into operation of the heat engine as much as possible.

Despite the hybrid system battery, it maintains a gigantic 581-liter boot.

Toyota Corolla GR-Sport: this is the sportiest Corolla you can buy today

The new generation of Toyota Corolla receives its sportiest version until …

On an aesthetic level, it differs from other Corollas in a body kit that includes a few 18 “wheels specific to the GR Sport version, a new grille, side skirts, front splitter and rear diffuser, black painted mirrors and a two-tone exterior finish. The GR Sport package also affects the interior of the car, where we can find some sport seats with greater lateral support, a perforated leather steering wheel and the GR Sport logo spread over various places in the cabin, such as floor mats or door openings.

Although it might seem so, at a dynamic level it does not present differences with respect to other Corollas, but we can equip it with an adaptive suspension to make their behavior something more sporty. The GR Sport trim on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is positioned below the top-of-the-range Advance trim, but above the Style and Trek trim, resulting in equivalent to the old Feel trim. Its equipment includes bi-LED headlights, two-zone climate control, infotainment equipment with an 8-inch screen and a full complement of active safety.

No Toyota Corolla pays registration tax at this time.

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport is already on sale in Spain, for a price of 33,000 euros. With the applicable discounts, your price would stay at 27,950 euros. It is a competitive price, and that is about 3,000 euros below the Advance finish, top of the range in equipment.