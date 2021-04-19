The Toyota bZ4X is Toyota’s first 100% electric SUV and features an auxiliary solar charging system.

The horizon of electric cars as the preferred option over combustion cars is not yet close, although the road is being paved with cars that are being more respectful with the environment and with laws that force this future to arrive in a period of time. less. Along these lines are Toyota’s future plans, which include the Toyota bZ4X, its first electric SUV that also incorporates solar charging.

The brand had made a clear commitment to hybrids with models such as the Toyota Prius, which already incorporated a solar panel roof in some variant (although its performance was not as expected). With these new bZ the house will bring your first batch of 100% electric, and the protagonist is this new SUV that will be completely unveiled in a few days.

Screens, more screens and solar charging

The brand announces its BEV series, acronyms that respond to battery electric vehicle (Toyota has hybrids -HEV-, plug-in hybrids -PHEV-, standard electric with battery -BEVs- and hydrogen -FCEV-) and whose representative is this model . At the moment it is an advance of that line that, they say, will have 15 vehicles in 2025.

The BZ4X is, as we said, an SUV that inherits in a way the role of the RAV4, one of the most popular vehicles of the brand, due to its dimensions. It is from the little that they have confirmed of the vehicle, knowing that it has a length of 4.60 meters.

Internally, the bZ4X integrates the e-TNGA platform, new and that we saw in the electric Toyota C-HR. This modular platform is characterized by being versatile and thus being a potential base for a wide variety of electric vehicles, supporting different drive configurations and battery sizes.

Speaking of design, it presents a nose that seems to take references from other models of the brand such as the Yaris Cross Style or the C-HR that we mentioned, but less softened and bringing the grille to the base. At the rear, the headlights are the protagonists, elevated and occupying the entire width of the vehicle, and of course there is something blue (the backlighting of the brand’s logo).

Regarding the interiors, it is still necessary to know the details about the benefits, such as engine and autonomy, but we see that there a large central screen as a command center, display the route, vehicle parameters, etc. and the driver also has a screen to show speed, fuel consumption and other information. Something that does not surprise at all since it has been a clear current for a long time (especially in electric and / or autonomous) and that does not stop raising doubts, although in this case a control wheel is placed (at the bottom, next to the physical buttons for ECO mode and others) with which they promise a more comfortable operation.

One of the incentives is that it has a solar charging system. It seems that it will start when the vehicle is stationary, but we also have to wait for more details on how it works and what comes to recharge.

On sale in 2022

The Toyota bZ4X will be available with two- or four-wheel drive and is scheduled to go on sale. in 2022. It will be the fourth “zero emissions” vehicle available to this brand (hence “BZ”, “Beyond Zero”), coming after the Toyota Mirai, its hydrogen car (which we were able to test, by the way).

The brand plans to start sales of this electric vehicle first in Japan and China, promising global availability by the middle of next year. The idea is that, in addition to these new 15 BEVs in 2015, that year they will reach 70s electrified, so we will see how they complete the catalog.