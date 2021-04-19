The Toyota bZ4X Concept takes off its disguise and shows its risky design

The electrification of the automotive sector it’s making builders move faster than we thought. One of the ones that is grabbing the most headlines, in recent months, is Toyota. Especially if we take into account that until a couple of years ago he did not decide to take the step and establish a firm and clear strategy for his electric vehicles. All in all, it took him a few months to create, together with Subaru, a first conceptual model.

Its about Toyota bZ4X Concept, an exercise in style that comes to show the world what their first pure electric will be like. If you look at its name, you must remember that a few days ago we told you that the brand had requested the legal protection of this name. Well, after a couple of teasers and masked trailers Here we have the first official photos that show the work carried out by the brand’s design team.

The exterior aesthetics of the Toyota bZ4X Concept is futuristic and very muscular

As we intuit in the teasers, the aesthetics of the Toyota bZ4X Concept is futuristic. It does not seem that we are dealing with a product of the brand, especially because it does not follow the already known aesthetic scheme. Among the unpublished design elements there is a small hexagonal molding at the bottom of the grill. On both sides, in the corners, we have vertical gills that in the lower part converge with the bumper lower air intake.

The main optics they are new and narrower. Inside you can see four LED modules and a thin strip for daytime running light DRL. If we go to the side we see how the lines are more marked. Especially in the wheel arches or plans of the doors or under the “C” pillar. This element is more laid out than normal, helping to create a coupe-style image. Nor can we forget the alloy wheels or the cover for the charging port.

Finally we have the rear. As on the side, it keeps the lines sharp and sharp. Among the elements to highlight we have a spoiler on the sloping rear window or the small lip located in the lower area of ​​it. The Full LED optics They have a polygonal design and are joined in the central area. The tailgate and bumper format is muscular and marked, incorporating what appears to be a false diffuser in the lower area.

The interior of the Toyota bZ4X Concept presents a very attractive design

If the exterior of the Toyota bZ4X Concept transmits strength, the interior is more restrained. This is not an obstacle so that it cannot be classified as futuristic, although it is true that it is easier for it to go into the series than its bodywork. The arrangement of controls is logical and well studied, such as the digital instrument cluster or the great central touch screen. Further down in the central tunnel, there is another touch pad screen to indicate various commands.

Under the central tunnel, there is a large hollow object holder. In it, the brand has placed several USB sockets to connect, among others, the smartphone. The element that does not seem to make it to the series model is the steering wheel. In addition to its design, which seems to be taken from a spacecraft, due to its small size. Regarding the cabin and the quality of the set, at least visually, there are few drawbacks to put. What we still do not know is the capacity of the trunk.

For now, the bZ4X Concept’s powertrain is anyone’s guess …

To finish we must talk about Powertrain of the Toyota bZ4X Concept. For now, the brand has not offered data on its possible configuration. The only information they have made public is that it is a all-wheel drive model. Rumors already indicated that Toyota would use the “X” in these models to designate those with this technical quality. Now, what we need to know is its power and battery capacity.

With everything, We won’t have to wait long to learn more about the bZ4X Concept. If all goes according to plan, Toyota expects the production version to hit the Chinese and Japanese markets in mid-2022. Therefore, the final version should be official as soon as the end of this year. Will it be so or not?

