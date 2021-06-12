The Toxic Avenger will have a Marvel villain in the cast

The Toxic Avenger signed an actor who portrayed a great Marvel villain on the big screen to be the antagonist of the film.

A few days ago the idea of ​​producing the most unexpected reboot of the moment was taken up again. The Toxic Avenger, one of the most bizarre films of the 20th century, will hit the big screen again. However, the strange plot will not be the only highlight, but the great cast that is putting together.

The original version of Toxic Avenger was released in 2984.

Thus, despite being a gore film and difficult to classify in a genre, its main character could be considered, with some difficulty, a superhero. In this way, like any heroic film, it needs a good villain and an actor who is up to the task.

So far there had been talk of Elijah Wood, recognized for his role as Frodo on The Lord of the rings, like the great nemesis of history. However, it seems that the artist will not be the only one who will face the strange vigilante.

Being so, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kevin bacon, who gave life to Sebastian shaw on X-Men: First Class, will be the main enemy. This casts doubt on Wood’s appearance, although the latter could be his henchman or… Will they plan a plot for a possible sequel?

It should be noted that the protagonist, The Toxic Avenger or Melvin, will be played by the popular Peter dinklage. The actor has gained fame for his roles in The Game of Thrones and how Bolivar Trask on X-Men: Days of Future Past. He comes from participating in Don’t worry, I take care of you, from Netflix.

On the other hand, the young Jacob tremblay, who with only 14 years made everyone vibrate with their roles in The Room Y Wonder, will impersonate the son of the main character.

Finally, another of the members of the great cast will be Taylor paige. The 30-year-old actress was in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The latter was one of the most awarded feature films of the year so far.