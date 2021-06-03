The Toxic Avenger continues to add a luxury cast to his reboot

One of the most bizarre films of the 20th century, The Toxic Avenger, will return to theaters, but this time with well-known actors. Will it triumph?

One of the strangest, but at the same time recognized films of the mid-eighties is The Toxic Avenger. A gore, amazing and basic plot, with a low budget and a visual of the worst, were some of the characteristics that adorned this product. This was not massacred by critics, nor repudiated by fans, as many expected.

In contrast, work led by Lloyd Kaufman was quickly considered cult cinema and has been commented more than once in the corridors of Hollywood, in which now, after more than 30 years of its launch, a reboot of it is being prepared. Will it work?

Perhaps at that time what made the film a medium success was that they did something with nothing. However, the idea that remains now is to do much more with too much, which could destroy the essence itself and could end up being a great failure.

However, the cards that are beginning to be put on the table for this creation have great weight. The project does not seem to be taken lightly and could be radically correct. This will be a mystery until we see more details.

For now, one of the most relevant data is that a high-level cast began to be sought to take over the reins of the film. Below, more details of some of the artists who will participate.

The cast

The protagonist, The Toxic Avenger or Melvin, will be played by the popular Peter dinklage. The actor has gained fame for his roles in The Game of Thrones and how Bolivar Trask on X-Men: Days of Future Past. He comes from participating in Don’t worry, I take care of you, from Netflix.

On the other hand, the young Jacob tremblay, who with only 14 years made everyone vibrate with their roles in The Room Y Wonder, will impersonate the son of the main character.

Thus, a great antagonist was missing. As it was known, the position of the villain will be occupied by nothing more and nothing less than Elijah Wood, remembered for bringing life to Frodo on The Lord of the rings. The enemy will be called Bob garbinger, a corrupt executive.

Finally, another of the members of the great cast will be Taylor paige. The 30-year-old actress was in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The latter was one of the most awarded feature films of the year so far.