The New Game Plus Expo continues to leave us some interesting announcements. On this occasion, the Japanese video game developer and locator Spike Chunsoft was in charge of officially announcing the arrival of the classic Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate to Nintendo Switch.

And is that, during the Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini at the end of March, the arrival of Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Shiren for friends) was announced to Nintendo SwitchWe did not know if it would leave Japanese territory. We now know, officially and from the hand of its own developer, that the famous mystery dungeon-roguelike with a retro cut and neat pixelated style will expand the review of the original game for PS Vita with new dungeons on Nintendo Switch. The title in question, the fifth installment in a main series with quite a long history, will arrive at the hybrid of those of Kyoto, both in North America and in Europe, at some time yet to be determined from 2020.

The story of Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate tells us the legend of Reeva, god of fate, who dominates the past, present, and future. Said deity is said to inhabit the mysterious Tower of Fortune, deciding the fate of all humanity with a trio of magic dice … Lead Shiren the Wanderer and his companion Koppa on their quest to conquer the Tower of Fortune! Without further delay, we leave you with a small advance:

