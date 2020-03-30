Kobe Bryant he retired from the NBA in 2016 with an emotional speech in his last game before hanging up his sneakers. The towel on his shoulders at that time has been auctioned for more than $ 33,000 (almost 30,000 euros), according to some US media published. That day, the now-deceased NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar said goodbye with her famous “Mamba Out.”

The towel ended up in the hands of a follower when Kobe left the track and then sold multiple times before this latest online auction. The winning bid this Sunday was $ 33,077 (29,861 euros). The buyer also received two used tickets from the Lakers game of April 13, 2016, Bryant’s last game. That night he scored 60 points in the Lakers’ 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN that the auction winner is famous for having a large collection of Lakers memorabilia. “He’s a devoted Lakers fan. His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California, “said Woolf.

Kobe died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles with eight people, including her daughter Gianna. His entire career, during the 20 years he played in the NBA, he was in the Lakers and led the team to win five championship rings. In addition, he was an 18-time All-Star and NBA MVP in 2008 and also helped the United States win Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.