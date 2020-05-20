▲ Coach Neil Lennon (left) said Celtic is just the title winner; pictured, with midfielder Scott Brown.Photo Afp

Ap and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 19, 2020

London. Celtic was declared champion of Scotland after the league decided to end the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other leagues resume or plan to restart their seasons – including those of Germany, Spain and Great Britain – Scotland followed in the footsteps of France, the Netherlands and Belgium, which also ended their championships early. It has not been played in Scotland since March 13.

Celtic, the monarch for the ninth year in a row, dedicated its 51st national title – only Rangers surpass it, with 54 – to life-saving workers, who clean hospitals, fill shelves, and protect loved ones at home.

The final positions were determined with an average of points per game. Celtic, who had 80 units in 30 games, had 2.66; the Rangers came in second, with 2.31.

We would have loved to complete the season, it’s what we all wanted, said Celtic coach Neil Lennon; the title is ours and we deserve it; we are champions for something.

Basement Hearts will descend, although he warned that he will continue fighting against what he considers an unfair outcome and will legally appeal the decision that affects him.

The league said the clubs had unanimously accepted Friday that there is no chance of completing the tournament. Completing it is the only practical way out, assured the entity’s president, Murdoch MacLennan.

Executive Director Neil Doncaster said that organization will distribute $ 8.5 million to help clubs stay afloat and that the next championship will begin on August 1.

In England, meanwhile, they are ready to return to the competition and the Premier League announced that the 20 clubs unanimously voted to resume training in small groups from Tuesday, maintaining the measures of social distance, while the government confirmed mid-June as a goal for the competition to return.

Another advance also occurred in the Spanish league, where teams began training in groups of 10 players, although still with certain restrictions.

In the coming weeks, the work of the entire campus will be authorized and the campaign is expected to resume on the second weekend of June.

.