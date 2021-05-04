The tournament in Rome will have a 25% audience from the round of 16

Good news for the next great tournament on the circuit, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2021. Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis Federation, confirmed in a press conference that the Roman event will be “the beginning of the return to normality” in the Mediterranean country. What does this mean? Regarding the presence of public, that from the round of round of 16 (we assume that next Thursday) the Foro Italico will welcome a 25% of its total capacity. That is to say: yes, we will have an audience in Rome, or at least from the final rounds. Great news that will also generate a greater source of income (in the last edition of 2020 the public was only allowed during the weekend).