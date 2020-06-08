ANDl tourism sector faces a tough situation after the pandemic. For its reactivation, in addition to capital, trust is required. Given the recommendations given by the governments and the impossibility of avoiding contagion safely, tourists have paralyzed all their movements.

The global losses of the sector for this year will be more than 450,000 million dollars. In the case of Spain and as the tourist employer figures, they could reach 92,000 million euros.

For Spain, tourism is more than 13% of GDP. If we consider all the auxiliary services, as well as any indirect contribution would shoot up to 25%. And 14.7% of employment. A strategic pillar.

The Government wants the Spanish to choose to spend their vacations this summer without leaving the country, so that all the capital that goes abroad through consumption on trips and trips abroad, reverts to Spanish employers and workers. But to what extent can this offset the situation for the tourism sector?

Only 9.8%

In 2018, 90.2% of Spaniards chose the country as their main destination. In other words, of the more than 197 million trips that were made in 2018, 177.3 million were made to and from Spain. Only 9.8% of trips were made abroad.

This national tourism generated 32,000 million euros, while abroad generated 71,000 million euros. The largest flow of income received by the sector comes from foreign tourism, and from it the majority of other European countries, the main issuers UK, Germany, France and Italy.

United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy are the main countries that send tourism to Spain

If this year 100% of Spanish tourists spend their vacations – as the Government foresees them to do – in the country, the figure could represent, in income for the sector, about 35,000 million. 9% more than the previous year.

But it must be borne in mind that the coronavirus has a greater impact on the elderly, and that the elderly accounted for 25% of spending on domestic tourism last year (8,000 million). If this tourism is cut in half, it could reach around 4,000 million.

The coronavirus has more impact on the elderly, so it is not expected that the spending of those over 55, which in past years was 8,000 million, will reach the same level this year

If we add to this the situation of families, as well as all the problems caused by the paralysis of economic activity in income levels, we can estimate that many of those people who traveled last year decide not to do so this year for reasons economic. To do this, we estimate a decrease in income due to falling income levels and consumer confidence that could lead to a decrease in income of 10,000 million euros.

If we estimate a national tourism revenue of 17,000 million this year, we would be talking only about 23% of total spending

Therefore, if we take into account that the total income of domestic tourism in Spain, at the same time that we add the income of this increase in domestic tourism at the request of the Government, we could be talking about income that could be around 35,000 million. Now, if we make the difference, based on the 18,000 million euros less than we projected, when discounting people in adulthood, as well as the decreases in income levels, we would be talking about an income that could reach the 17,000 million euros. In this sense, a decrease compared to the previous year of -46%; in the same way that, in contrast to the income from foreign tourism, we would speak of 23% of income.

In conclusion, the request that the Executive makes does not compensate, far from it, for the losses that the tourism sector already foresees during this year. In this sense, we are talking about a more formal than technical request, As submitted to evaluation, it does not represent any relief for a sector that, in addition to being fundamental for growth and employment, appears to be one of the most severely affected.