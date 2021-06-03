The Tourism Board explodes against the Government for renouncing European aid: “It’s a shame”

The Tourism Board has shown its indignation and disbelief this Thursday after learning that the Government renounced European aid for the sector aimed at alleviating the effects of the pandemic. This was confirmed by Brussels this Wednesday, which left the association speechless, which “does not come out of his amazement.”

“It is an absolute shame that the Government of Spain has not shown its face for tourism in Brussels and that it has not defended the interests of its main economic activity in its most vulnerable moment, when it faces the worst crisis we can remember ”, emphasizes the president of the Spanish Tourism Board, Juan Molas.

It considers that companies and workers in the tourism sector have been those hardest hit by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. In total, they estimate the losses at more than 135,000 euros and add up to the thousands of companies that have been forced to close, with the loss of jobs that this entails.

Tourism, among the most penalized activities

They add that even now, when there is a progressive disaffection of ERTE workers at a general level, “tourism continues to be among the most penalized activities due to the situation and the persistent climate of uncertainty, which has been the general trend so far this year “.

The association accuses the ministry led by Reyes Maroto of “looking the other way” and criticizes that the only solution provided by the minister is to restore mobility of citizens as soon as possible. Not only does he consider the 7,000 million in direct aid approved last March to be insufficient, but they also assure that the tourism sector “has not yet received a single euro.”

“There is no greater blind than he who does not want to see”, Juan Molas points out. “And the position of the Spanish Government in this matter has been the last jug of cold water for a sector that is asked for everything – resilience and bonanza – but almost everything is denied.”