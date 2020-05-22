The tourism sector, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, has once again demanded measures from the government to activate recovery as soon as possible. The last to raise their voices have been the representatives of the Tourism Board, who have appealed to the Executive and to all the actors in the sector (workers, professionals and businessmen) to restart tourism activity “as soon as possible”. They consider losing the summer season “It would be a complete calamity.”

In an open letter to the sector, the president of the Tourism Board Juan Molas ensures that “in mid-June the Spanish tourism sector should have the possibility of activating itself, giving its citizens the maximum possibilities to resume travel and all foreign tourists to enjoy their holidays in Spain again, as they are used to doing”,

The sector insists that “with all the health guarantees that we are in perfect conditions to offer, we must return to the activity without further delay”.

For this reason, Molas urges the Government to focus on recovering the economic pulse as soon as possible, instead of “embarking on a disastrous repeal of the labor reform, which will only lead to more closings and layoffs.”

In this sense, he insists that this reactivation must be accompanied by measures that support it, which requires urgent political decisions. The tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit in this crisis and requires supplementary support to minimize the loss of the business fabric and jobs.

The Tourism Board insists on drawing attention to the critical situation in this sector and demanding that it be attended to once and for all.

It is estimated that the accumulated losses until the end of May will reach 40,000 million euros and the figure will double, exceeding 80,000 million euros at the height of August if tourism is not reactivated immediately. And it could be above 120,000 million euros at the end of the year if the activity did not fully recover.

“This would be equivalent to strangling an activity that contributes more than 155,000 million euros to the national GDP – 12.5% ​​- and that generates 2.7 million jobs (14% of the country’s employment),” says the organization. .

Six measures to revive the sector

For this reason, the Tourism Board urges the implementation of six measures to restart the activity. In the workplace, he claims a new extension of the ERTE.

The Tourism Board recalls that the Government has already dissociated them from the state of alarm and has extended them until the end of June, but in its opinion this «is still insufficient to solve the problem of thousands of tourist companies“For this reason, they consider that they should be extended until the end of the year.

At financial sphere, demands a review of facilities in the ICO credits. In this sense, remember that many of the loans granted will expire between March and April of next year, but many companies will not have the possibility to repay them because they will have seen their billings drastically reduced. “The conditions of these ICO credits have to take into account the economic reality or companies will not be able to use them,” he justifies.

At fiscal area, requests a reduced VAT rate of 7%, which “would help to keep Spain competitive”. In this way, remember that countries such as France have used this measure in the past to face serious crises, lowering this direct tax to 5%. At this point, it affects that the impact on public coffers of a decrease in tourist VAT would be offset by the multiplier effect of tourism.

Eliminate tourist taxes

Among the proposals to reactivate the sector is also the one to eliminate tourist taxes since “they are very inadequate measures in the present circumstances.” In Molas’s opinion, its suspension would have “a positive effect on the activation of demand.”

Another point he claims is the restoration of mobility. “It is absolutely essential to promote internal mobility, reopen borders and facilitate air connectivity. Only in this way will the tourism sector be able to function again, ”he insists.

So remember that your own European Union It has urged its member states to reopen the borders as soon as possible so that travel can resume and that Italy has already announced that it will open on June 3. “Spain cannot delay this decision,” he abounds.

Finally, also ask for a communication plan by Turespaña. “It is urgent to convey a clear message to foreign tourists, that Spain is safe and that they are welcome,” said the text, which reminds that Spain has the trust of millions of tourists from all over the world. “We must remind them of this and, above all, reiterate that they are absolutely welcome,” he says.

The letter concludes by stating that “tourism is a company of which we all Spanish are shareholders; a company that has fully returned to us all that we have invested in it ». Therefore, he asks that “we do not abandon her now to her fate.”