“The Tour is not won until you reach the Champs Elysees”

07/14/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

.

Slovenian Tadej pogacar, who dressed in yellow achieved victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, considered that the race is not finished and it is only won “when you pass the final line of the Champs Elysees”.

“In cycling there can be a lot of bad luck and I hit wood. My condition is good, things are going well. But there is a long way to go. Tomorrow will be a very tough stage and there is also the time trial. For now I am not thinking about the race. final victory, “said the defending champion, from the UAE.

The Slovenian added his second stage in this edition, after the Laval time trial, and he already has five under his belt, with three from last year.

Pogacar explained that he wanted to score the victory in the queen stage because this Tour is having few options to win, since the getaways are coming.

“The stage has been easier to control, so in the end I had the team in good condition and we decided to work to win a few seconds in the general classification and the stage,” said the cyclist, who considered that winning with the yellow jersey is ” something indescribable. “

The leader, who attacked on several occasions on the ascent to Col de Portet, which housed the goal, stayed in the final section with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

“Carapaz did not give relays to distance the other favorites and Jonas told me that he was doing theater. I have also noticed it. It is a tactic in cycling. When he attacked I went for him and then I ‘sprinted’ him to win, “he explained.

Pogacar highlighted the Tour that Vingegaard is completing: “He is having a fantastic race, after all the bad luck that the Jumbo team has had. He has shown his character, he is a great class, in the future he will improve, he will be a winner of the Tour quickly. I like to rival him, he’s a great guy. “

The cyclist denied that he was smiling when he was making the ascent to the Col du Portet: “Sometimes when I suffer it seems that I am laughing or, perhaps, it is that the camera has recorded me when a few meters from the finish I passed by my girlfriend and my family. There I had a great pleasure to see them. “