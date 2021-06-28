The Tour enters a chaos of falls

06/28/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

The audience rose from the grass and screamed. Others turned so as not to look down, at the road, upon arrival, at the asphalt where they were fallen Caleb ewan Y Peter sagan, which of the two crazier and more unconscious. They arrived at the Breton destination of Pontivy, a small town that had never welcomed so many people; the cyclists all cut, many torn jerseys, blood and bruises everywhere. What chaos! What madness! And how dangerous is the Tour. Some for putting a route with so much risk and others for forgetting that they still have two brakes on the bicycle.

Pontivy surely expected a different outcome from the third stage. Rather meet a party to celebrate with the hundreds of visitors, with the caravanistas who never fail, the cyclists and the curious. A storm was threatening but it only rained for the cyclists during the first kilometers. Four hours before the riders arrived, as the start was taking place in Lorient, on the coast, people were already sitting and watching the Tour on the giant screens.

First scare. Geraint thomas falls with Robert Gesink. The Dutchman, who lives in El Tarter, leaves the race and the winner of the 2018 Tour dislocates his shoulder, which the race doctors place on him between grimaces of pain while he remains seated on the ground.

At this moment, people at the finish line were queuing in front of mobile bars that sold Breton galettes with sausages and mustard. Tour employees asked for negative covid tests or vaccination passports to allow spectators to place next to the fences, where the bikes were hooked. Ewan and Sagan in victory for Tim merlier, partner of Mathieu van der Poel, Tour leader and grandson of Raymond Poulidor, in case someone still didn’t know.

And, on the route, the falls continued: roads too narrow to roll 180 runners at more than 40 per hour. An outrage, because at the minimum contact there was no salvation to avoid the fall. At 10 kilometers from the finish line came the accident Primoz Roglic. To the meadow! Bruises in the middle of the body for one of the great candidates for victory. His was already a goal chase with Superman Lopez and a good part of the Movistar entourage. 1.21 minutes after the disputed sprint, the public put the mobile cameras into action again to try to photograph the Slovenian cyclist. With what it costs to see a live arrival to waste time with the photos.

A dangerous descent

Everything gained in the first two stages lost in a mishap; Roglic, from the fourth to the 20th place in the general classification. Another fall, after a descent that made the hair stand on end – couldn’t these things be avoided? – cut the peloton permanently 4 kilometers from the finish line. Again, the audience screamed in panic. They do not like to see these things no matter how much they are later repeated in videos and more videos. Only Richard CarapazNow third, he escaped the chaos and entered with the sprinters. Enric Mas, very attentive, only lost 14 seconds, 12 less than Tadej Pogacar, that he preferred not to risk, which is still a good reflection, because it is better to lose a few seconds than to go home now. And better to stand a little away from those who have forgotten that there is a verb called brake.