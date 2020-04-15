It’s official: the Tour de France It changes dates for the coronavirus and will be held from August 29 to September 20. The UCI has made official the change of dates of the race that was to start on June 27 in Nice. The Tour de France had never started so late on the calendar since its inception in 1903.

“He Tour de France it is postponed and will take place this year from August 29 to September 20. Holding this event in the best possible conditions is considered essential given its central place in the cycling economy and its exposure, particularly for teams that benefit from unparalleled visibility this time around, ”confirmed both the UCI and ASO. in an official statement.

Thus, the highest body has also confirmed that the World, which this year will be held in the Swiss town of Aigle-Martigny, will be held on the dates scheduled for September 20 to 27.

The Tour and the Tour, for September

In the statement, the UCI has also made it official that the Italy spin and the Tour of Spain will be played in September after the World Cups in that order and in the absence of knowing the official dates. In addition, the UCI has also confirmed the intention to keep the five most prestigious races in the world on the calendar.

“The most prestigious day races, that is, Milano-Sanremo, the Tour des Flandres, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Lombardy, will take place this season, on dates yet to be defined,” he concluded.