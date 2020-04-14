The extension of confinement in France until May 11 has brought an extra consequence. The Tour, the most prestigious cycling race in the world, is considering delaying its start from June 27 – as planned in Nice – to July 18 with the aim of being able to run safely and even aspiring to have an audience on the roads.

The new measures taken by Emmanuel Macron have caused the Tour de France to be seen between a rock and a hard place. The organization intends to make the round as soon as possible so as not to collapse the calendar in a second semester where the Tour of Spain and the Giro d’Italia will also be held. However, it seems that they will have to wait because of the coronavirus.

The Tour de France has been held without interruption since after World War II and is the most important stage round of world cycling. Its cancellation would mean the disappearance of many teams that see this test as the ideal focus to promote their brands to the world.