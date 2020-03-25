With the Euro Cup and the Olympic Games postponed, the Tour de France remains the only major sporting event that has not changed its dates despite the coronavirus. The ASO company, organizer of the Tour de France, believes that the race may be held on the scheduled dates, between June 27 and July 19, applying the restrictions deemed appropriate.

It should be noted that the Paris-Nice, in which Maximilian Schachmann He was declared the winner on March 13, yes he managed to celebrate. Although the race was held with public restrictions and had one less day, it was neither postponed nor suspended, two options that the Tour de France is trying to avoid. “We are in contact with ASO. It is of paramount importance that this type of testing can be carried out”, Stated the French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu.

The non-sports part would be dispensed with

The organizing company of the Tour de France, which is also in charge of the Dakar, has spoken in the same line as the politicians and several teams have been informed that the gala round will be held on the scheduled dates. For this, it would do without all the non-sports part of the race, such as the advertising caravan or all the logistics that accompany the start and finish of the stages.

Taking Paris-Nice as an example, the Tour de France would dispute without public. Too the number of teams that could be concentrated in the same hotel would be limited to two and cyclists would be asked to stay as long as possible on their buses.

The health risks due to the coronavirus and the lack of guarantees on the procedures led to the Movistar and at Jumbo-Visma to give up running the Paris – Nice two days before it started. In addition, with the race in progress, the Team Bahrain McLaren He decided not to take the start in the last stage for fear of the coronavirus.

Much money at stake

It will be necessary to see what decision the teams make if the Tour de France is finally played on the scheduled dates, a race that in the last edition distributed 2.2 million euros in prizes. Of that money, 799,200 They ended up in the coffers of the Ineos; while Jumbo-Visma and Movistar, two of the teams that have given up running Paris-Nice, pocketed 203,400 Y 132,470 euros respectively.