He Tour de France manages an emergency plan that is increasingly looking to come true. The French round, the absolute leader in terms of prestige in the UCI calendar, could change its celebration dates and adapt to the coronavirus crisis without canceling its dispute. According to EFE reports, The ‘plan B’ of the Tour happens to be played between July 25 and August 16.

Despite the fact that the Tour de France officially maintains its dates between June 27 and July 19, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the suspension of all the previous competitions of the season and it does not seem that it will allow the dispute of the Grande Boucle, unless the start of the competition is delayed.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme has reportedly started to poll the mayors of the cities that serve as the start and finish of the stages and their response would be positive with respect to the new calendar. It should be remembered that the 2020 Tour has its departure in Nice and the traditional arrival at the Champs Elysees in Paris, which on its new dates would date from August 16.