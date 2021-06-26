The Tour de France, on the floor

06/26/2021 at 7:24 PM CEST

The image of restlessness and despair was marked by Marc soler. Accompanied by the broom car, the Catalan cyclist, who fell twice, crossed the Breton finish line of Landerneau in last position, in a Tour premiere as bumpy as it was not remembered and that muddied what had been the opening day until the arrival of the accidents; a cycling party with the return of the public to the roads, after last year’s restrictions due to the pandemic.

to usually do he got into the Movistar car and headed to a hospital. Nobody imagined such a dramatic premiere with several figures saying goodbye on the first day of any show in the general and saying goodbye to fighting with Tadej pogacar, last winner, for the victory in Paris.

It was only necessary to look at the classification and review relevant names, victims of the two falls, especially the second, which happened just seven kilometers from the Landerneau finish line. Miguel Angel Superman Lopez Y Guillaume Martin they entered 1.49 minutes from Julian Alaphilippe, the winner, but is that Richie porte 2.16 minutes was left; Simon Yates, 3.17; Alejandro Valverde, 5.33; Michael Woods, 8, .49; Ion Izagirre, 11.05; Chris Froome, 14,537; Mark Hirschi, 18.09 and Marc soler, 24.38. And the most serious, the first dropouts: Ignatas Konovalovas, Cyril Lemone Y Jasha Sütterling.

If the Tour breathed optimism and happiness, if the city of Brest, from where the Grande Boucle 2021 started, took to the streets, if the gutters were populated as they had before the bloody pandemic, with images that months ago, even weeks, they were believed to be the fruit of imagination, everything began to go wrong due to the unconsciousness of a teenage spectator who took out a poster greeting her grandparents in German so that they could see it on TV.

The stupidity happened 46 kilometers from the finish line, while the compact peloton climbed the Saint Rivoal wall at almost 34 kilometers per hour, among spectators who made the Breton road even narrower.

Brittany, precisely, has magnificent landscapes, many of them recall the most beautiful places in coastal Galicia. But its roads are narrow, one could almost say that they are unworthy to carry a cycling platoon of 184 riders, especially when the public squeezes and moves to get closer and closer to the cyclists.

For this reason, when an unconscious girl knocks down the peloton and throws one of the runners who are in the forward positions, in this case the German cyclist Tony martin, the rest fall like dominoes, a pile of bodies and bicycles that make small mountains between screams of panic and pain.

The bitter side

Terrible! The Tour on the floor to show the bitter side of this sport where you can not ask for a change or sit for a while in the seat of the auxiliary car to regain strength. The French round recovered the magic of yesteryear but left a message to the organizers: if there are people, if there are narrow passes through mountain heights, access must be limited because the integrity of the corridors is endangered. Show, yes; heat of the fan, of course, but without forgetting that safety must be ensured, as was done last year due to the fear of contagion between athletes and fans.

The second crash was more a product of bad luck and also due to the fact that it happened at the front where the leaders go because, almost always except today, it runs safer. And because, in addition, it occurred near the goal when everyone was thrown and looking for an ideal position to avoid being cut off.

Tomorrow, at the brittany wall, more of the same. There will be hundreds of spectators in just two kilometers of ascent; a show on its own, but where not everything goes to feel like a leading part of this nascent Tour.