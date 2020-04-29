The Tour de France It maintains its dates and will be held between August 29 and September 20, after the government’s announcement to ban all sports events for more than 5,000 spectators before September. Édouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, explained to the Efe Agency that the announced de-escalation strategy «Does not impose the cancellation of the Tour», unlike what happens with the football season, which cannot be resumed.

The organizers of the gala cycling round, which already moved it two months when the Executive banned any event before July 15, they must be aware of the evolution of the country’s health situation, which will determine the luck of the race. In this regard, the Ministry indicated that the situation will be analyzed periodically in order to “make more precise decisions in the coming weeks”.

He also indicated that it is not ruled out that the organizers must carry out “adjustments” on the device, to limit the number of spectators at the exits and the goals. All of this is being analyzed by the Tour organizers, who already did something similar last March during Paris-Nice, which they also own. Then the public was reduced just before France decreed a state of health alert.

Another interrogation point it concerns the situation in which cyclists will be in the competition and if they will be able to come from all corners of the planet, a question that still lacks answers. Doubt also remains about the possibility of organizing a race in August to prepare for the Tour. The organizers of the French round had planned the Dauphiné a couple of weeks before the start of the Tour in Nice, but now they have to study whether this falls within the limits imposed by the Executive.