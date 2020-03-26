France’s sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, insisted that the Tour de France will be held yes or yes on schedule, with the start scheduled for June 27, 2020, although it has to be played “behind closed doors” as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are discussing the Tour issue with ASO, but it is still too early to make a decision”said the French minister, who wondered what would happen “if it were held behind closed doors, since the Tour is not based on ticket sales, but on television rights.”

Maracineanu stated in an interview with France Bleu that «In this period of confinement everyone is aware and responsible and everyone understood the benefits of staying home and therefore favored the television show over the live show. Finally, it would not be so farfetched to follow the Tour on television. »

«The Tour is a sports monument, but it is too early to decide, there is time for everything. Now we have another more urgent battle and we must join our forces to this difficulty before facing the next one, “added the politician, who does not look down on a closed-door Tour as was done with Paris-Nice.